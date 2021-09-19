Microsoft Surface Go 3 tablet completely declassified days before the announcement

On September 22, Microsoft will hold a presentation of new Surface devices, which will include the Surface Go 3 tablet. Detailed specifications and images of this gadget have appeared on the website of one of the network retailers – at the Shopee site.

It is reported that customers will be able to choose between versions of the device with an Intel Pentium 6500Y processor (two cores; four threads; 1.6-3.4 GHz) and Core i3-10100Y (two cores; four threads; 1.3-3.9 GHz ).

The amount of RAM will be 4 or 8 GB. Variants will be available with a 64GB eMMC flash module and a 128GB solid state drive.

The Surface Go 3 tablet will receive a 10.5-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 1920 × 1280 pixels, an aspect ratio of 3: 2 and a contrast ratio of 1500: 1. The graphics component is an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 615 controller.

It is said about the presence of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 adapters, a rear 8-megapixel camera, a front-facing camera based on a 5-megapixel sensor, stereo speakers, a microSD slot, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The set of sensors will include an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer and light sensor. The dimensions and weight are indicated – 245 × 175 × 8.3 mm and 640 g.