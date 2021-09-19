Microsoft Surface Go 3 tablet completely declassified days before the announcement

On September 22, Microsoft will hold a presentation of new Surface devices, which will include the Surface Go 3 tablet. Detailed specifications and images of this gadget have appeared on the website of one of the network retailers – at the Shopee site.


Here and below the WinFuture images

It is reported that customers will be able to choose between versions of the device with an Intel Pentium 6500Y processor (two cores; four threads; 1.6-3.4 GHz) and Core i3-10100Y (two cores; four threads; 1.3-3.9 GHz ).

The amount of RAM will be 4 or 8 GB. Variants will be available with a 64GB eMMC flash module and a 128GB solid state drive.

The Surface Go 3 tablet will receive a 10.5-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 1920 × 1280 pixels, an aspect ratio of 3: 2 and a contrast ratio of 1500: 1. The graphics component is an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 615 controller.

It is said about the presence of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 adapters, a rear 8-megapixel camera, a front-facing camera based on a 5-megapixel sensor, stereo speakers, a microSD slot, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The set of sensors will include an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer and light sensor. The dimensions and weight are indicated – 245 × 175 × 8.3 mm and 640 g.

