Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet will receive a 120 Hz screen and Thunderbolt support

Next week there will be an event Microsoft, in which it is expected the presentation of new devices of the Surface family, as well as details regarding the software platform Windows 11, which is scheduled to launch on October 5th. In anticipation of this event, details appeared on the Web regarding the characteristics of the Surface Pro 8 tablet. In particular, it became known that the novelty will receive a display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt connectors.

This information came from an insider Shadow_Leak, who posted an image on his Twitter, presumably taken from the page of some retailer. The message says that the new Microsoft tablet will receive a 13-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, as well as two Thunderbolt ports. Previously, it was reported that Surface Pro 8 will ship without USB Type-A connectors, which will be replaced by USB Type-C and Thunderbolt.

It is also noted that the tablet will use removable SSD-drives, which may be a useful option for corporate clients. In general, the insider’s data is consistent with what was known about the tablet before, but it is important to consider that the current information is obtained from an unofficial source.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Exposure ✅ – Intel’s 11th-generation Core processor

– 13 “120Hz High Refresh Rate Narrow Border Screen

– Windows 11

– Dual Thunderbolt Interfaces

– Replaceable SSD Hard Drives#Microsoft #Surface # SurfacePro8 pic.twitter.com/ITFftYG4dg – Sam (@Shadow_Leak) September 19, 2021

We will remind, the presentation of Microsoft will begin on September 22 at 18:00 Moscow time. It is assumed that it will be devoted to hardware innovations of the company, such as the Surface Pro 8 tablets, Surface Go 3 and the updated Surface Pro X, the Surface Book 4 laptop, as well as the peculiarities of Windows 11 on the company’s devices.