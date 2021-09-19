MotoGP Race Results San Marino Grand Prix 2021

The fourteenth race of the MotoGP 2021 season was successfully held and hosted by the Italian track Misano. Francesco Bagnaya (Ducati), Jack Miller (Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) started from the front row. Marc Marquez (Honda) started 7th, Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) 23rd, reigning champion Joan Mir (Suzuki) 11. Maveric Viñales drove his second race for Aprilia and made significant progress. A week ago, he started from 19th place, and today – from 10th.

At this stage, Franco Morbidelli returned to the peloton, and he was promoted to the factory pilot of Yamaha, and the vacant seat in the Petronas Yamaha SRT was taken by Andrea Dovizioso. The Italians started from 16 and 24 places respectively.

According to the weather forecast, Misano could rain just during the MotoGP race, but luckily for Fabio Quartararo, who performs especially poorly in wet conditions, the rain has passed. The race was held in dry conditions.

Quartararo managed to win back one position at the start, but Miller regained second place after a couple of turns. Marc Marquez had an amazingly strong first lap, breaking through from 7th place to 4th. In just one lap, Banyaya got away from everyone for a second!

At the beginning of the second lap, Marquez tried to attack Quartararo, but in the end the Honda driver, on the contrary, missed the position of Martin. On the same lap Aleish Espargaro overtook him in Aprilia.

On the third lap Martin began to actively attack El Diablo. The riders exchanged positions twice, but in the end Marting made a mistake in the 14th turn and fell. The gap between Quartararo and Miller at that time was 1.2 seconds, and Miller was 1.5 seconds behind Pekko.

Suzuki drivers Alex Rins and Joan Mir fought at the end of the top 10 at the start of the race. Then Rince began to gradually attack rivals and win back positions, catching up with the group of riders fighting for 4th place.

An astoundingly strong race was led by 2021 debutant Enia Bastianini! On lap six, the Avintia Racing driver in a Ducati Desmosedici GP19 successfully attacked Marc Marquez and broke into fourth place. Unfortunately, the gap from Quartararo at that time was already more than three seconds.

On lap 8/27, Joanne Zarco and Jorge Martin were punished with a long lap. Meanwhile, Jack Miller made a mistake, which caused him to lag behind the leader of the race to 2.6 seconds. Fabio Quartararo caught hold of him, and Bastianini began to approach him. By the 10th lap, the lag was reduced to 2.5 seconds.

On lap 13/27, the broadcast director repeated the start footage, focusing on the start of Francesco Bagnaya. The factory Ducati pilot either had a perfect start or jerked a few hundredths (if not thousandths) earlier.

On lap 14/27, Quartararo passed Jack Miller to take second place. The gap from the leading Pekko at that time was crushing three seconds.

Apart from Bastianini, Marquez was also overtaken by Alex Rins. The Avintia Racing driver set the fastest lap time on lap 16 and closed the gap to the top 3 to 1.7 seconds. Quartararo, meanwhile, was gradually approaching Bagnaya. Perhaps this is the merit of the most successful rear tire choice – medium against soft– and at the ducatista.

On lap 18/27, Alex Rins dropped out of the race due to a fall. Another chance for the podium was missed.

Bastianini was approaching Miller with crazy speed! On lap 19, he already began to put pressure on the factory pilot Ducati. On the same lap, the Italian achieved his goal and was in third place.

The next target was Quartararo, but first had to play 2.8 seconds. By the end of the 20th lap, Quartararo reduced the gap from Banyaya to 1.3 seconds!

With 3 laps left, Banyaya’s lead was only half a second! The two main contenders for the 2021 championship almost clashed in the last laps of the San Marino GP. And although the Quartararo was faster, it is very difficult to counter Ducati in Misano due to the amazing power of the Desmosedici engine.

Bastianini, after overtaking Miller, could not start approaching Quartararo. Miller began to put pressure on the revived Marc Marquez and Joan Mir.

Two laps before the end, I was in the immediate vicinity of Banyaya. The riders were separated by only 0.3 seconds. By the last lap, the gap was reduced to 0.135 seconds.

El Diablo did his best to attack the Ducati pilot, but Bagnaya did something unimaginable on the last loop and kept the Yamaha pilot out of his way.

Pekko Bagnaya won the second race in a row! An Italian riding an Italian manufacturer’s motorcycle won on Italian soil! Ideally!

pos. glasses racer nat. command bike time km / h off. 1 25 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI 41’48.305 163.7 2 twenty twenty Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 41’48.669 163.7 +0.364 3 16 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Avintia Esponsorama DUCATI 41’53.094 163.4 +4.789 4 13 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA 41’58.550 163.0 +10.245 5 eleven 43 Jack miller AUS Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI 41’58.774 163.0 +10.469 6 ten 36 Joan MIR SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 41’58.630 163.0 +10.325 7 nine 44 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA 42’01.539 162.9 +13.234 eight eight 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini APRILIA 42’04.003 162.7 +15.698 nine 7 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 42’04.434 162.7 +16.129 ten 6 thirty Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU HONDA 42’06.824 162.5 +18.519 eleven 5 51 Michele pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI 42’08.678 162.4 +20.373 12 4 5 Johann zarco FRA Pramac racing DUCATI 42’09.371 162.3 +21.066 13 3 12 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini APRILIA 42’09.563 162.3 +21.258 fourteen 2 6 Stefan BRADL GER Team Honda HRC HONDA 42’16.447 161.9 +28.142 15 1 73 Alex MARQUEZ SPA LCR Honda CASTROL HONDA 42’18.991 161.7 +30.686 16 nine Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 42’20.959 161.6 +32.654 17 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT YAMAHA 42’22.158 161.5 +33.853 eighteen 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 42’24.577 161.4 +36.272 19 ten Luca MARINI ITA SKY VR46 Avintia DUCATI 42’25.144 161.3 +36.839 twenty 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 42’25.507 161.3 +37.202 21 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT YAMAHA 42’30.892 161.0 +42.587 – 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 26’26.516 163.0 +10 cr. – 27 Iker LECUONA SPA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 22’01.147 161.2 +13 cr. – 89 Jorge martin SPA Pramac racing DUCATI 16’00.618 158.3 +17 cr.

