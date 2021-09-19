MotoGP Race Results San Marino Grand Prix 2021

The fourteenth race of the MotoGP 2021 season was successfully held and hosted by the Italian track Misano. Francesco Bagnaya (Ducati), Jack Miller (Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) started from the front row. Marc Marquez (Honda) started 7th, Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) 23rd, reigning champion Joan Mir (Suzuki) 11. Maveric Viñales drove his second race for Aprilia and made significant progress. A week ago, he started from 19th place, and today – from 10th.
At this stage, Franco Morbidelli returned to the peloton, and he was promoted to the factory pilot of Yamaha, and the vacant seat in the Petronas Yamaha SRT was taken by Andrea Dovizioso. The Italians started from 16 and 24 places respectively.
According to the weather forecast, Misano could rain just during the MotoGP race, but luckily for Fabio Quartararo, who performs especially poorly in wet conditions, the rain has passed. The race was held in dry conditions.
🚥 LIGHTS OUT AT MISANO! 🚥@PeccoBagnaia leads, but did he move before the lights? 🤔#SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/50Wxw06MnE
Quartararo managed to win back one position at the start, but Miller regained second place after a couple of turns. Marc Marquez had an amazingly strong first lap, breaking through from 7th place to 4th. In just one lap, Banyaya got away from everyone for a second!
Топ-10 гонщиков после 1/27 кр.: Бан, Мил, Ква, ММар, ХМар, АЭсп, ПЭсп, Рин, Баз, Мир
At the beginning of the second lap, Marquez tried to attack Quartararo, but in the end the Honda driver, on the contrary, missed the position of Martin. On the same lap Aleish Espargaro overtook him in Aprilia.
On the third lap Martin began to actively attack El Diablo. The riders exchanged positions twice, but in the end Marting made a mistake in the 14th turn and fell. The gap between Quartararo and Miller at that time was 1.2 seconds, and Miller was 1.5 seconds behind Pekko.
A thrilling battle ends early! 😲@ 88jorgemartin crashes from fourth place! 💢#SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/KnLhStrTAz
Suzuki drivers Alex Rins and Joan Mir fought at the end of the top 10 at the start of the race. Then Rince began to gradually attack rivals and win back positions, catching up with the group of riders fighting for 4th place.
Топ-10 гонщиков после 5/27 кр.: Бан, Мил, Ква, ММар, Бас, АЭсп, Рин, Пэсп, Мир, Пир
An astoundingly strong race was led by 2021 debutant Enia Bastianini! On lap six, the Avintia Racing driver in a Ducati Desmosedici GP19 successfully attacked Marc Marquez and broke into fourth place. Unfortunately, the gap from Quartararo at that time was already more than three seconds.
On lap 8/27, Joanne Zarco and Jorge Martin were punished with a long lap. Meanwhile, Jack Miller made a mistake, which caused him to lag behind the leader of the race to 2.6 seconds. Fabio Quartararo caught hold of him, and Bastianini began to approach him. By the 10th lap, the lag was reduced to 2.5 seconds.
Топ-10 гонщиков после 10/27 кр.: Бан, Мил, Ква, Бас, ММар, Рин, АЭсп, Мир, ПЭсп, Пир
On lap 13/27, the broadcast director repeated the start footage, focusing on the start of Francesco Bagnaya. The factory Ducati pilot either had a perfect start or jerked a few hundredths (if not thousandths) earlier.
Vital championship points at stake here! 👀@ FabioQ20 carves past @jackmilleraus for P2! 👊#SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/qpGMleLqwb
On lap 14/27, Quartararo passed Jack Miller to take second place. The gap from the leading Pekko at that time was crushing three seconds.
Топ-10 гонщиков после 15/27 кр.: Бан, Ква, Мил, Бас, Рин, ММар, АЭсп, Мир, ПЭсп, МПир
Apart from Bastianini, Marquez was also overtaken by Alex Rins. The Avintia Racing driver set the fastest lap time on lap 16 and closed the gap to the top 3 to 1.7 seconds. Quartararo, meanwhile, was gradually approaching Bagnaya. Perhaps this is the merit of the most successful rear tire choice – medium against soft– and at the ducatista.
On lap 18/27, Alex Rins dropped out of the race due to a fall. Another chance for the podium was missed.
A top six finish slips through @ Rins42‘s fingers! 💢#SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/vp1hivyfCF
Bastianini was approaching Miller with crazy speed! On lap 19, he already began to put pressure on the factory pilot Ducati. On the same lap, the Italian achieved his goal and was in third place.
UP TO THIRD !!! 🔥@eneabastianini is suddenly podium-bound! 🏆#SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/rpsgYQ1P8s
The next target was Quartararo, but first had to play 2.8 seconds. By the end of the 20th lap, Quartararo reduced the gap from Banyaya to 1.3 seconds!
Топ-10 гонщиков после 20/27 кр.: Бан, Ква, Бас, Мил, ММар, АЭсп, Мир, ПЭсп, Нак, Бин
With 3 laps left, Banyaya’s lead was only half a second! The two main contenders for the 2021 championship almost clashed in the last laps of the San Marino GP. And although the Quartararo was faster, it is very difficult to counter Ducati in Misano due to the amazing power of the Desmosedici engine.
Bastianini, after overtaking Miller, could not start approaching Quartararo. Miller began to put pressure on the revived Marc Marquez and Joan Mir.
Two laps before the end, I was in the immediate vicinity of Banyaya. The riders were separated by only 0.3 seconds. By the last lap, the gap was reduced to 0.135 seconds.
🚨 FINAL LAP! 🚨@PeccoBagnaia 🆚 @ FabioQ20#SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/QMwLvm84LF
El Diablo did his best to attack the Ducati pilot, but Bagnaya did something unimaginable on the last loop and kept the Yamaha pilot out of his way.
Pekko Bagnaya won the second race in a row! An Italian riding an Italian manufacturer’s motorcycle won on Italian soil! Ideally!
|pos.
|glasses
|racer
|nat.
|command
|bike
|time
|km / h
|off.
|1
|25
|63
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|DUCATI
|41’48.305
|163.7
|2
|twenty
|twenty
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|YAMAHA
|41’48.669
|163.7
|+0.364
|3
|16
|23
|Enea BASTIANINI
|ITA
|Avintia Esponsorama
|DUCATI
|41’53.094
|163.4
|+4.789
|4
|13
|93
|Marc MARQUEZ
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|HONDA
|41’58.550
|163.0
|+10.245
|5
|eleven
|43
|Jack miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|DUCATI
|41’58.774
|163.0
|+10.469
|6
|ten
|36
|Joan MIR
|SPA
|Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
|SUZUKI
|41’58.630
|163.0
|+10.325
|7
|nine
|44
|Pol ESPARGARO
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|HONDA
|42’01.539
|162.9
|+13.234
|eight
|eight
|41
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|APRILIA
|42’04.003
|162.7
|+15.698
|nine
|7
|33
|Brad BINDER
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|42’04.434
|162.7
|+16.129
|ten
|6
|thirty
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|JPN
|LCR Honda IDEMITSU
|HONDA
|42’06.824
|162.5
|+18.519
|eleven
|5
|51
|Michele pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|DUCATI
|42’08.678
|162.4
|+20.373
|12
|4
|5
|Johann zarco
|FRA
|Pramac racing
|DUCATI
|42’09.371
|162.3
|+21.066
|13
|3
|12
|Maverick VIÑALES
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|APRILIA
|42’09.563
|162.3
|+21.258
|fourteen
|2
|6
|Stefan BRADL
|GER
|Team Honda HRC
|HONDA
|42’16.447
|161.9
|+28.142
|15
|1
|73
|Alex MARQUEZ
|SPA
|LCR Honda CASTROL
|HONDA
|42’18.991
|161.7
|+30.686
|16
|nine
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|ITA
|Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|42’20.959
|161.6
|+32.654
|17
|46
|Valentino ROSSI
|ITA
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|YAMAHA
|42’22.158
|161.5
|+33.853
|eighteen
|21
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|ITA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|YAMAHA
|42’24.577
|161.4
|+36.272
|19
|ten
|Luca MARINI
|ITA
|SKY VR46 Avintia
|DUCATI
|42’25.144
|161.3
|+36.839
|twenty
|88
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|POR
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|42’25.507
|161.3
|+37.202
|21
|4
|Andrea DOVIZIOSO
|ITA
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|YAMAHA
|42’30.892
|161.0
|+42.587
|–
|42
|Alex RINS
|SPA
|Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
|SUZUKI
|26’26.516
|163.0
|+10 cr.
|–
|27
|Iker LECUONA
|SPA
|Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|22’01.147
|161.2
|+13 cr.
|–
|89
|Jorge martin
|SPA
|Pramac racing
|DUCATI
|16’00.618
|158.3
|+17 cr.
PDF document with results
Official lap records
Best lap:
Maverick Viñales – 1’31.077
Maverick Viñales
Yamaha
1’31.077
(2020)
Fastest lap in a race:
Enya Bastianini – 1’32.242
Enya Bastianini
Ducati
1’32.242
(2021)