Motorist – CSKA. Forecast and bet for 2.10 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Continental Hockey League, Avtomobilist will host CSKA. The game will take place at the Uralets-Arena on September 19. The meeting starts at 15:00 Moscow time. Avtomobilist – CSKA: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Motorist”

Yekaterinburg residents played six matches in the regular season, in which they earned 8 points, and the team from the Urals is the fourth in the standings of the Eastern Conference.

The first two fights at the Uralets-Arena “Motorist” lost in front of his favorite fans. Lost to “Auto” “Metallurgist” Mg (2: 6) and “Salavat Yulaev” (2: 4).





After two loss of points at the start, the players Bill Peters won four victories. The rivals of Yekaterinburg were SKA (4: 2), Dynamo Minsk (2: 1), Vityaz (4: 3 B) and Kunlun (5: 1).

Avtomobilist made another misfire on their ice in a duel with Avangard. In this confrontation, Peters’ guys lost 1: 3.

CSKA

The capital team has 10 points, which it has accumulated over seven matches. In the standings of the Western Conference, Muscovites are in second place.

Current season CSKA met in Balashikha, where he flew into Avangard in the Opening Match (0: 4). But after a major defeat, the “army team” issued four winning contracts.

First, the wards at home Sergey Fedorov dragged a meeting with Riga “Dynamo” (3: 2). And on the road, the capital club beat Sochi (4: 1) and Ak Bars (2: 1 OT).

In a couple of home matches CSKA slammed Lokomotiv (3: 1) and lost to Barys (3: 6). In the last match, the red and blue beat Spartak (5: 3).

Forecast and rate

Avtomobilist’s victory is estimated at 2.80, bookmakers give odds for a draw 3.98, and for the victory of CSKA – 2.24…

For the team of Bill Peters, the upcoming match will be one of the most difficult at this stage of the championship. But Avto had already played with several difficult opponents and looked good there.