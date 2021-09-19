New Nintendo Switch firmware sped up the launch of some games

A few days ago for Nintendo Switch firmware released 13.0.0… The update added long-awaited support for Bluetooth audio, however users have noted at least one other improvement not listed in the posted changelog.

It’s about the speed of launching games. Twitter user Pikuri noted that after installing a fresh update, applications on the Nintendo Switch began to launch from the main menu much faster, and in some cases, due to acceleration, the animation of the Switch icon in the lower right corner of the screen sometimes does not even have time to play completely.

How come no one has been talking about how boot times for games have been dramatically shortened after the latest Switch firmware update? This is nuts. Games launch so fast now that the “Switch” animation on the lower right doesn’t have a chance to play out. pic.twitter.com/UW6DyWFgxw – pikuri (@pikuri_) September 16, 2021

NintendoLife has verified whether this is actually the case. According to editorial tests, acceleration of loading the startup black screen that appears before launching all applications is inconsistent and depends on individual games … Some projects like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, indeed began to start faster than before the update, but still require a few seconds for this, while similar testing Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Hollow knight showed the opposite result.

At the same time, in a number of games, the loading of the black screen accelerated so much that the animation was either interrupted or did not have time to start at all. This concerns Shinsekai: Into The Depths, Hades, Mega man 11 and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles…

