Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split after seven-year engagement

Long-term relationship Wilde and Sudeikisawhich includes an engagement and two children, the end has come. You can lower the curtain, because nothing else connects the 36-year-old actress and the 45-year-old comedian.

In the meantime, rumors are circulating that the break in the strong relationship between Olivia and Jason happened back in early 2020.

“Everything happened quite amicably, and now they have come to a joint education regime. Children are a priority, as well as the heart of family relationships, ”an insider told PEOPLE.

We recall that Wilde and Sudeikis are the parents of Otis’ 6-year-old son Alexander and 4-year-old Daisy Josephine. Vinyl and Richard Affair Jewella“And a comedian from” Once Upon a Time Vegas ”and “We are the Millers” first met in 2011 and got engaged two years later.

Wilde often said that before they started dating, they bumped into each other constantly for six months. “One day, my gay best friend just broke down. I went up to him and gave my phone number, adding that he must use it, ”Olivia confessed.

As we all remember very well, the recently separated couple has always been a role model both in raising children and in showing feelings for each other. So, they were called tough Brooklyn parents, and the paparazzi constantly caught them walking with their children. Photographers avidly collected every cute image of Otis and Daisy, and people unanimously admired the external harmony of the family. On various talk shows, Wilde and Sudeikis constantly entered into friendly battles, and Olivia was generous in commenting on their intimate life.

So, once in 2012, she colorfully described their adventures in the bedroom, comparing their physical relationship with how they work. Kenyan runners.

An indicator that the connection between the couple has ended may be the fact that in February Sudeikis preferred to party with my friends instead of going to the awards ceremony Independent Spirit Awardswhere Wilde won the category “Booksmart”.

Olivia and Jason have not yet commented on their separation, although the actress herself recently posted a touching post in which confessedhow much she loves her children.