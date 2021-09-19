One of the best KHL legionnaires was seriously injured, and the club terminated his contract. Looks like he left the league for good

Review of the day by Alexey Shevchenko.

Victory

It is unlikely that the Neftekhimik – Vityaz match had a large audience. At the same time, Lokomotiv played for the coach with Torpedo, and Ak Bars suffered with Sochi. Who will be interested in the meeting of the two most unpopular Russian teams in the KHL? Moreover, both have stalled recently. Nizhnekamsk have suffered three defeats in a row, the Podolsk club has a series of five unsuccessful matches.

But very much interested in the composition of the owners. Oleg Leontiev decided to leave three legionnaires in reserve. Goalkeeper Tuohimaa, as well as strikers Sexton and Gudacek, missed the game. And, you know, Neftekhimik suddenly became much better. All four links ran, tried, threatened. There was no indifference. Egor Popov needs to prove something, he got out of the VHL and does not want to return there, just like Yevgeny Mityakin, who sat in the Avtomobilist farm club. The motivation of foreigners is connected only with replenishing their bank account, but with a guaranteed contract, you should not worry about this. As a result, the victory of Nizhnekamsk with a score of 5: 2, they start Sunday on the fifth line in the Eastern Conference. Higher than Avtomobilist and Avangard.

We often evaluate the quality of managers by the kind of foreigners they bring in with a limited budget. But, probably, this is not the most correct criterion. Igor Varitsky from Vityaz is now being praised for Odette and Oyamyaki. Yes, foreigners regularly score points, but the team has six defeats in a row. Leontiev acted differently. Punished those who do not bring results. Dan Sexton scored only once this year, hitting the empty net of Kunlun. Libor Gudacek has only one assist. Leontyev did not even take a risk, but did the right thing and only benefited from it. Gudachek and Sexton played their first games in one link, then broke their bunch, but in the end, two triplets began to sink at once. I hope that Oleg Leontyev sent a signal to his colleagues.

The gap

Goalkeeper Jakub Kovar is leaving the KHL. Chances are he will return to Russian hockey next summer. From May 1, Yekaterinburg residents will lose their rights to a hockey player, the Czech is free to negotiate with anyone, but somehow I doubt that the clubs will be interested in him. Even if he is completely ready, everyone will remember the precarious health of the legionnaire. Surprises happen, but in this case it’s hard to believe. Yakub just barely had enough to overcome the mark of 500 matches in the KHL. He would have done it this season.

The goalkeeper spent his entire career, with the exception of the 2016/17 season, in Yekaterinburg. During this time, he only once overcame the first round of the playoffs with the team, having won absolutely nothing, but only once finished the championship ahead of schedule: in Cherepovets, he did not help the club to take a place in the eight.

So we had a good legionnaire for eight years or a bad one? How to evaluate something? Probably still pretty decent. The fact is that Avtomobilist has only started knocking on the club of elite teams for the last three seasons, and before that it was a typical average peasant who entered the season with the goal of getting into the top eight. Kovar has always tried, never went on strike, although he had difficult periods in his career. For example, I did not find a common language with Andrey Razin in Avtomobilist. At the same time, Kovarz knows Russian very well, fans and journalists love him. Jakub, for example, is not at all like his brother – Jan has a difficult character. A good goalkeeper worked in the league, while the foreigner did not run after money, did not look for better options, and his move to Cherepovets was forced. It is a pity that Yakub leaves, we will miss him.

Series

Jokerit won their sixth straight win. And even though in the last two meetings the team needed overtime and shootouts to get two points, this does not change the essence. The Finns started the season badly. Arriving in Tatarstan, they received 0: 3 from Ak Bars and 2: 4 from Neftekhimik. But in both meetings, the team did not look disassembled. It was clear that they were simply not ready yet, above all psychologically. Lauri Maryamaki explained this by the fact that the team played very few exhibition matches without serious rivals. The only question was how long it will take to adapt to a serious tournament.

Fortunately, she did not drag out. Already in the first home match, Jokerit inflicted the only defeat of the season against Traktor, and then it went and went. The victims were Avangard, Lokomotiv, clubs that do not hide their ambitions. The last two games have shown that the Finns have a very entertaining team, which relies on a large number of goals, and does not sit on the defensive, as it has been in recent seasons. Iiro Pakarinen ran away, after Niklas Jensen returned to service, the first link earned, because he had three goals in two matches. The defense looks very good.

Cool, there is another strong club? But the Finns have never failed in championships like other foreign teams. They were regularly let down by a short bench. The lack of a full-fledged farm club, a youth team, affects Jokerit the most. Plus, in Europe, there are completely different principles of recruitment, which do not work in our league. The Finns do not take players “for the depth of the squad”, they make the most of everyone who is. However, it is impossible to hold the tournament exactly with a short bench. However, now “Jokerit” is in perfect order and you just need to fix the moment.