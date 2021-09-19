People are unhappy with the trailer for the unannounced RPG Sega

©

It was recently revealed that Sega is announcing a new RPG at the Tokyo Game Show. This has now been officially confirmed, albeit not too long ago, as the company quietly launched an official website for this new game.

Unfortunately, this has already disappointed many gamers. A teaser trailer released ahead of TGS revealed that the mystery game would be a mobile version, with many speculating that it would be a live service rather than a single player game.

The trailer was only released in Japanese, but negative comments in Japanese and English flooded the video. At the time of writing, he has 2.2 thousand dislikes versus 587 likes, which does not at all contribute to his official disclosure.

It looks like Sega was not expecting such a reaction, as it put some effort into promoting the unnamed RPG ahead of its official airing. The website features animated images and a countdown to TGS.

Initially, the absence of any information gave free rein to the imagination. Needless to say, the mobile game was far from speculation.

The unnamed Sega RPG will be officially unveiled on October 1, the second day of the Tokyo Game Show. Hopefully the company has something else up its sleeve for its showcase, or it will be a failure.