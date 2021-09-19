Presented Honor Play 20 Pro smartphone with Helio G80 chip and Full HD + screen

The Honor brand, which became independent after separating from the Chinese giant Huawei, announced the Play 20 Pro mid-range smartphone on the MediaTek hardware platform.
The device is equipped with a Helio G80 processor. The chip integrates two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 1.8 GHz. The graphics subsystem uses the Mali-G52 MC2 accelerator.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD + display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. At the top of this panel, there is a small cutout for the front camera based on a 16-megapixel sensor.
The rear camera received a four-component design with elements organized in a 2 × 2 matrix. The configuration includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel unit with wide-angle optics, a 2-megapixel macromodule and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
The equipment includes 8 GB of RAM and a flash drive with a capacity of 128 GB. Responsible for power is a rechargeable battery with a capacity of 3800 mAh with support for 22.5-watt charging. Dimensions are 161.6 x 74.8 x 7.46 mm, weight – 179 g.
The device is equipped with the Android 11 operating system. It will be available for an approximate price of 260 US dollars.
