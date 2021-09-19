Resurrected explained Amazon’s less sexy looks and responded to calls for a boycott of the game

After the scandal with Activision Blizzard, some players announced that they would boycott the purchase of Diablo 2: Resurrected. The creators responded.

The allegations related to the alleged harassment of women and the unfair treatment of employees mainly concern Blizzard Entertainment, which is responsible for the original game. Therefore, players are urging not to buy a remaster – the first product released after the accusations appeared.

Design Director Rob Gallerani of Vicarious Vision, studio behind Diablo 2: Resurrected, told Axios that when making a purchase decision, consumers should “do what they think is right.” Vicarious Vision – recently became part of the Blizzard Entertainment team, but the developer emphasizes that the reports of the allegations were “very disturbing.”

One of the changes to the game is the transformation of a beautiful Amazon into a stern warrior woman. Gallerani explained why this happened: Some players criticized Blizzard for “approaching female character design from a Victoria’s Secret perspective.” The designer said that opinions strongly influence the developers and the rework is related to an attempt to make all the characters more like warriors fighting the demons of hell, rather than people who “left the nightclub.”

Diablo 2: Resurrected is coming September 23rd on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Switch.