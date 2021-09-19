Review of the series “Morning Show” -2 with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon: Disturbed broadcast

Return of the acclaimed Apple TV + series about scandals in the television industry





After the hosts of the Morning Show Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) they talked live about the sexual scandals, hushed up by the leadership of their home TV channel UBA, everything, it would seem, should change irreversibly. But now about a year has passed, and no global changes have happened. Alex quit her job and, having moved to the provinces, is writing a book of memoirs, which – as the editor predicts – will not be in great demand if you do not add “fried facts” there. The daring producer of the show, Corey Allison (Billy Crudup), who quarreled with the board, with the support of Jackson, still not only did not lose his job, but also moved up to the head of the news department. As for Bradley herself, things are not very good for her – interest in the former “feminist superheroine” (as the producers dubbed her) has faded, she herself is forced to deal with topics like proper nutrition, and the ratings of “The Morning Show” are inexorably falling. And it looks like the only way to save the transmission is to get Alex back.

One of the first flagship Apple TV + series, released in the fall of 2019, turned out to be a rather loud and catchy statement on a number of burning topics. About how unacceptable the violation of personal boundaries is, how easy it is to abuse personal power, how, in the end, the thirst for success and the fear of losing influence force them to compromise with their own conscience and cover up other people’s crimes. All this developed against the background of confrontation, and then friendship of the seasoned presenter Alex, who knows the laws of show business, and the rebellious journalist Bradley, who spits on the subordination and promotes the ideals of the “new ethics”. An additional piquancy to what was happening was given by the demonstration of the television behind the scenes, where cynical pragmatism reigns behind the facade of a cheerful and cheerful show that accompanies millions of viewers in the morning. A live scandal provides ratings and new advertisers, and someone’s creative crisis or personal tragedy is a good bait for an audience hungry for exposure.

The second season, which the series was originally renewed for, faced a common problem the world faced in 2020. Due to the pandemic, production was paused (only two episodes were filmed before the lockdown), but the authors promised to take advantage of the opportunity and bring relevance to the plot: already in one of the first scenes, the camera flies over the depopulated New York. However, one should not expect that “The Morning Show” will focus on the covid agenda, abruptly shifting to a new trajectory. Rather, on the contrary – in the second year, the writers are interested in about the same set of topics and even the main source of the unrest of the last season, the deposed TV presenter performed by Steve Carrell, did not go anywhere, but only hid for a while.

For the rest, the proven recipe “everything the same, but in a larger volume” is used here. More melodrama, more invited guests Julianne Margulies (The Good Wife), Greta Lee (Matryoshka’s Life) and TV presenter Hasan Minhaj), more Corey Ellison (Crudup now and then pushes both main characters into the background), more sensational problems. Perhaps such an attempt to keep up with everything and immediately makes this series somewhat superficial and prevents it from becoming one of the truly iconic stories, but it is difficult to blame the creators for their unwillingness to abandon the established schemes and risk success. After all, as the famous song says, the show must go on – no matter what.