Ronaldo is divine – the fourth goal in three games. But Lingard and De Gea saved Manchester United in a crazy game with West Ham

The ending of the match in London turned out to be heart attack.

Championship of England. Premier League

5th round

West Ham – Manchester United – 1: 2 (1: 1)

Goals: Benram, 30 (1: 0). Cristiano Ronaldo, 35 (1: 1). Lingard 89 (1: 2).

Missed penalty: Noble, 90 + 5 (goalkeeper)

West Ham: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Zuma, Tsoufal, Cresswell, Vlašić (Yarmolenko, 68), Pablo Fornals, Soucek, Rice, Benrama (Lancini, 88), Bowen (Noble, 90 + 4).

“Manchester United”: de Gea, Varane, Shaw, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Pogba (Lingard, 73), Fred (Matic, 88), Bruno Fernandes, McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo, Greenwood (Sancho, 73).

Judge: Atkinson (England).

September 19th. London. London Stadium.

Manchester United had a poor start in the Champions League, losing away to Young Boys. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wards did not strike a single blow on the opponent’s goal in the second half, and in the first, before Aaron Wan-Bissaki was sent off, they shot only twice. One thing pleases: Cristiano Ronaldo was able to excel even in such a match.

To correct for the unsuccessful start of the European Cup campaign, the Red Devils came to London to West Ham. The Hammers won their match in the Europa League. David Moyes’ team scored two unanswered goals to Dynamo Zagreb.

In the summer, West Ham’s roster was joined by two players from the RPL. Alex Kral from “Spartak” came on loan, but for Nikol Vlasic from CSKA they paid as much as 30 million euros. Cech did not come out in the first two matches after a pause for the national teams, which cannot be said about the Croatian. Vlašić spent 30 minutes against Southampton and 68 minutes against Dynamo. The midfielder came out against Manchester United from the very first minutes.

Manchester United did not surprise with their starting combination. Is that bad looking in previous matches Jadon Sancho remained on the bench. But the 85 millionth newcomer is not remembered after the transfer to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese started with three goals in two games, and they were expecting goals from him again.

The game began with a moment of silence in honor of the famous English striker Jimmy Greaves who passed away today. The 1966 World Champion is known primarily for his performances for Chelsea and Tottenham, but he also spent one season at West Ham.

Already in the 5th minute of the game, another episode happened, which could upset the fans. West Ham defender Kurt Zuma stepped on Paul Pogba’s foot in midfield. The Manchester United midfielder returned to the pitch a couple of minutes later.

The first half hour of the match passed with the advantage of the “red devils” in possession of the ball, but the home team had more dangerous moments.

Manchester United could have excelled after a corner, but Bruno Fernandes hit the post. But in the response attack, the account was opened. Rafael Varane seemed to have covered Said Benrahma’s long-range attempt, but the ball ricocheted into the goal of David De Gea.

The Hammermen did not rejoice for long. Ronaldo could not be without a goal. The Portuguese responded to Bruno’s canopy and shot with one touch. Lukasz Fabianski hit the ball, but right on the foot of Cristiano, he did not miss the empty ones.

Before the break, Vlašić also had a chance to distinguish himself, but the Croat missed the target from a slaughter position.

The second half of the meeting began with another moment at Cristiano’s. Fabianski did not give the 36-year-old striker a double. The guests took up the siege of West Ham’s gates in earnest. The pressure from Manchester United did not bear fruit, and Ronaldo decided to go for the trick. At the 77th minute of the game, the Portuguese forward ran into the penalty area and stuck into defender Vladimir Tsoufal. Referee Martin Atkinson decided that Ronaldo began to fill up before contact, but did not award the striker with a yellow card.

In the end, another player brought the victory to the guests. Substitute Jesse Lingard sent the ball into West Ham’s goal nine from the corner of the penalty area. It was with the Hammers that he revived his career last season, so out of respect for the club, he did not celebrate the goal. Lingard scored a monstrous mistake against the Young Boys when it was after his horrific pass back that the Swiss scored the winning goal.

Ronaldo again tried to earn a penalty, but it did not work out – Atkinson decided that he had begun to collapse even before contact with Zuma. But on 90 + 2 minutes, the 11-meter was assigned to the goal of Manchester United. Andriy Yarmolenko hung into the penalty area, and the ball landed in the hand of Luke Shaw. After watching the replay, Atkinson pointed to the “dot”. The longtime captain of the “hammers” Mark Noble came out specially for a penalty kick. But De Gea was not ready to share points with West Ham. The goalkeeper pulled the blow and won such an important victory for Manchester United.

It is interesting that before that the Spaniard missed 40 (!) Penalties in a row, including the post-match series. The last time De Gea saved was on April 23, 2016, and now, five and a half years later, he again managed to rescue the team.

It was the heroes of the match who gave interviews after the game. “I am happy that I was able to bring victory to my team. I am grateful to West Ham for the time spent with them, but I am a Manchester United graduate and now I play for them. Glad to score, ”Lingard said.

“I didn’t take my eyes off the ball and concentrated on the shot. There were the last seconds of the match, in the end we had three important points, ”De Gea commented on his save.