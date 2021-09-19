Ronaldo’s goal helped Manchester United defeat West Ham :: Football :: RBC Sport

On Sunday, Manchester United defeated the club of former CSKA football player Nikola Vlašić with a score of 2: 1 in the game of the fifth round. Jesse Lingard scored the winning goal in the 89th minute

Manchester United’s footballers beat West Ham 2-1 in the away match of the fifth round of the English Premier League.

Mohamed Said Benrahma scored for the hosts (30th minute). The guests have goals on account of Cristiano Ronaldo (34) and Jesse Lingard (89).

In extra time for the second half, West Ham footballer Mark Noble missed a penalty. The footballer came on as a substitute a minute before the penalty spot.

Ronaldo has scored his fourth goal in three games since his return to Manchester United. In the previous round, the Portuguese forward scored a double against Newcastle (4: 1), and the 36-year-old striker also scored Tuesday in the Champions League group stage meeting with the Young Boys (1: 1).

Former CSKA midfielder Nikola Vlašić entered West Ham’s starting lineup and was replaced in the 68th minute. Alex Kral, rented from Spartak, remained on the bench.

In the standings, Manchester United ranks second with 13 points. West Ham are in eighth place with 8 points.

In the next round, Manchester United will host Aston Villa on September 25, and West Ham will play Leeds on the same day.