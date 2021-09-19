Rubin is preparing for Zenit with Shatov, but without Samoshnikov. And Slutsky ended up in the same company with Bale

Problems can arise on the flanks of the defense.

“Rubin” on the eve of the home match of the 8th round of the Russian championship against “Zenith” (September 20, 18:30) held an open training session.

In the lesson, there were no three full-backs at once, who risk missing the upcoming game. But the head coach Leonid Slutsky assured that there should be no problems with the players.

Rubin has one day more preparation for this match, as the St. Petersburg team started the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday. But Slutsky does not see any advantage in this. Also, the head coach once again spoke about one of the most painful topics – the quality of the lawn.

SAMOSNIKOV MAY RETURN TO THE COMPOSITION, SHATS ALREADY IN THE GENERAL GROUP

After the injury received in the last game with Ural (4: 0), the participation of the Kazan defender in the game with Zenit is questionable Ilya Samoshnikov… Earlier, his agent announced a sprain of the lateral ligament, but Slutsky said that the footballer had a concussion of the talus – in other words, a severe bruise. Rubin’s mentor promised that Ilya will train with the team on Saturday and, quite possibly, will be able to play with Zenit.

Returned to the general group and Oleg Shatov, for whom the games with the St. Petersburg club are always special. Having missed matches with Khimki, Krasnodar and Ural due to a leg injury, he can enter the field in a game with Zenit. But during the open training session, Shatov in the main group did not finish – he left the field with his son a few minutes before the team started the last exercise for practicing strikes. Although, perhaps, his participation in it was not required.

Of those who are likely to miss the meeting on Monday, Slutsky singled out only Alexandra Zueva and Vladislav Ignatiev… In itself, the absence of these players may not be critical, but if Samoshnikov fails to approach the game with Zenit in full readiness, then Kazan runs the risk of being left completely without extreme defenders – of the main ones, in full readiness only Georgy Zotov and 18 year old Ivan Savitsky…

“I am not yet ready to voice the names of the players who will definitely not play in the next match, because almost everyone has a chance. Shatov has already trained in the general group today. The participation in the match between Zuev and Vladislav Ignatiev is questionable, ”said the head coach.

SLUTSKY ASKED TO RATE DREYER’S CEILING

It was interesting to watch the actions of the newcomer of the team during the training session. Anders Dreyer, who managed to set an RPL record in the last round. The Dane became the first player in league history to score a hat-trick in his debut match.

In the lesson, the player also looked great – he was very good at capturing chances of even a moderate degree of danger, hitting very hard with his left foot, constantly hitting the lower corners. Maybe this is a coincidence, but in training, Dreyer very often hit precisely in the near corner – just like in the moment with the second goal against the Urals.

The journalists asked Slutsky to rate the newcomer’s ceiling, but in contrast to the talk about Sead Khakshabanovichwhen he first joined the team, the head coach was much less generous with positive ratings.

“I can’t talk about ceilings now. But it is already clear what kind of player he is. I would not call his style dominant, because it cannot be said that he led the entire game and endlessly participated in episodes. But the fact that he can find the moment and realize it is definitely there. Well, and the rest of his qualities, we have to see him, ”said the mentor.

“THE IMPORTANT IS THAT THE FIELD DOESN’T BECOME WORSE”

After the victorious match with Ural, Slutsky was again asked about his attitude to the quality of the pitch. But the move from Ak Bars Arena to the Central Stadium did not change the tone of the assessment: “There is bad both there and there”.

Lawn quality was again touched upon in an open training session. “What will you change in a week? The main thing is that it doesn’t get worse. It is important to keep it from raining. You see: I ended up in the same company with Gareth Bale. Not a bad bunch, ”the coach joked.

In early September, Bale pointed out that the field of the Central Stadium was not watered enough and dry in the game with the Belarusian national team. Then the Belarusians were the owners and determined the degree of irrigation. They deliberately didn’t refresh the grass to slow down the game. “Ruby”, in contrast to the national team of Wales, can determine the degree of watering itself. Apparently, the coach is not satisfied with something else.

On the other hand, the lawn at the base, which the coach praised so much, also does not look particularly good. There are bald patches in the surface, sand can be seen in some places.

ZENIT WILL NOT PLAY THREE DEFENDERS WITH US

Opponent Rubin lost 0-1 to Chelsea in London on Tuesday. At the same time, the match took place a day later than the Kazan team, which played on Monday. This is exactly what Slutsky noted when answering the question about the advantage of the hosts’ calendar: “Well, if one day is considered a crazy advantage, then yes, we will have it.”

Slutsky noted that Zenit in the match with his team will definitely not play according to the scheme that they had set against the current winner of the Champions League.

“I am sure that they will not play three central defenders against us. And even more so Barrios will not enter a non-core position. Naturally, when preparing for this game, we need to take into account that they dominate the Russian championship. The match against Chelsea is absolutely not indicative in this sense, ”Slutsky said.

With the arrival of the current head coach, Rubin has positive statistics in the games against Zenit: two wins in two matches with the same score 2: 1. On September 20, we will find out if this series will continue.