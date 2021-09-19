Rudkovskaya in a swimsuit teased her hips while dancing by the pool: video

Yana Rudkovskaya The wife of Evgeni Plushenko enjoyed the song “It Was Love”.

Producer Yana Rudkovskaya on vacation in Turkey danced by the pool in a swimsuit and said that the video clip of Dima Bilan and Zivert “It Was Love” remains in YouTube trends.

She stated that she could not help dancing with joy.

“I dance as best I can, I don’t claim any laurels. And I am glad about our new records! The video was filmed with a regular camera, so you can get the magnifiers again and discuss me, ”Rudkovskaya wrote in her microblog.

Subscribers noted that the video turned out great, and also admired the harmony of the instadiva.

Spouse Evgeni Plushenko received many compliments for her long legs and a beautiful swimsuit. Some users said that Rudkovskaya lacks grace and plasticity.

“Beautiful, fit, self-confident!”; “Yanochka, you are a beauty”; “Everyone would have such a figure”; “Stunning”; “What legs are long and beautiful”; “Everything is fine with the legs! But there was a guard with dances and gait “; “The most beautiful legs of Russia!”; “Funky legs”; “Very constrained movements,” commented the readers of the microblog.

Recently Yana Rudkovskaya posed in a new designer swimsuit, showing the figure from all sides.