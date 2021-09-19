Russia removed Kuzmina from the FIG elections after the scandal at the Olympics :: Others :: RBC Sport

According to Irina Viner-Usmanova, Russia needs to train new personnel. Natalia Kuzmina headed the technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation

Irina Viner-Usmanova

The All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG) withdrew Natalia Kuzmina’s candidacy from the election for the post of head of the technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). This was reported to RBC by the head of the All-Russian Agricultural Group, head coach of the national team Irina Viner-Usmanova.

“Russia has withdrawn Natalia Kuzmina’s candidacy for the post of head of the technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation. Kuzmina has not worked in Russia for 26 years, she lives in Japan, ”said Viner-Usmanova.

“She has to do something good for Russia too. Especially with the new program. We need to train new cadres who will work in the new composition – let her try to train young girls, ”added Viner-Usmanova.

In early September, FIG announced that the current head of the technical committee, Kuzmina, would be re-elected to this position. Her rival was to be the Egyptian Noha Abu Shabana. Now only the representative of Egypt remains on the list of candidates on the FIG website.

The FIG Congress will be held in Antalya, Turkey from 5 to 7 November. The elections of the organization’s leadership will be held there, the composition of the commissions and technical committees will be formed.

Kuzmina was at the center of the refereeing scandal at the Tokyo Olympics. In the individual all-around, Dina Averina won a silver medal. For the first time since 1996, Russia was left without Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics. The Israeli woman Lina Ashram won, despite a gross mistake – the loss of an object. After the competition, the Russian side spoke about dishonest refereeing and filed a protest.

In response, the technical committee headed by Kuzmina said that he did not find mistakes or signs of bias in refereeing the Olympic tournament. Russia did not agree with such conclusions and is going to file another protest.