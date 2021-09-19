Russian figure skater Grigory Smirnov will perform in dances with American Avonli Nguyen, details, pair Smirnov Shpilevaya photo – September 19, 2021

Last year, two promising and strong dance duos broke up.

The americans Avonlee Nguyen and Vadim Kolesnik became world champions – 2020, after which they decided to skate separately from each other. Vadim posted photos from Moscow, perhaps he was looking for a new partner here, nothing was known about Avonlea’s sports life.

Anastasia Shpilevaya and Grigory Smirnov represented Russia, skated at Irina Zhuk and Alexandra Svinina, together won the Youth Olympic Games and the Russian Championship. In September, the couple ceased to exist due to the fact that the partner had been ill with covid for a long time and with difficulty. She told about this in an interview with Match TV:

– I was in the mood for recovery, striving forward, development and all that. But one day, while I was lying at home, my partner wrote me a message. That he was tired of being in the unknown and would be looking for a new partner. That he’s tired of waiting for me and doesn’t know when I’ll be healthy.

Shpilevaya is a girl with a very bright appearance. Many men’s magazines dream of getting this one on the cover. But, perhaps, Smirnov’s future in a figure with a new partner will be more promising.

Thanks to the application for the Challenge Cup in Philadelphia, we now know that Nguyen and Smirnov have paired up and will compete from SC of New York. What can such a tandem give to contemporary ice dancing?

Firstly, the skating of these athletes was definitely (and, most likely, continues to be) difficult and long. The pupil of the Zhuk and Pork school, like the rest of their pupils, has a good sense of rhythm, but not perfect glide. Most of the fast compositions Grigory pulled out only on his charisma. Einwoli trained with Igor Shpilband and from this school she received excellent glide for a former junior and strong technique. As a result, at first they will have to adapt to each other, which can harm perception.

Secondly, both couples were very bright, with their own styles, despite their young age. As always, it will be difficult to perceive two different people as a new duo. Especially when everyone has a long and beautiful story behind them with former partners. They initially have different levels, even if you look at the results of the past seasons. Everyone remembers Nguyen as the world champion, and Grigory as the winner of the Russian Championship and an outstanding member of the national team.

Third, they were leaders in temperament in each pair. There is no doubt that the duo will be very charismatic, but so far it is difficult to predict how they will converge. If you review the dances of these athletes, you will notice that both can skate to different music. True, in the performance of the American, the skates were better for the classics, and for the Russian – for the modern compositions. It is difficult to imagine how a compromise can be found here. But if everything works out, then we can get a very bright pair.

Before the first rentals, it is difficult to judge whether this tandem will be successful. From the initial data, one can only assume, since the rolling process can last for several years. In any case, in the new season we will see an interesting mix of Russian and American figure skating schools among the dancers. Obviously, the pair will ride for the United States, the competition there is still slightly lower than in Russia.

