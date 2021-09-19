Russian Olympians immediately put up for sale the BMW they donated

Some Russian champions and prize-winners of Tokyo 2020, who received BMW cars as a gift from the authorities, immediately put them up for sale after receiving the cars. As reported Motor , the sale of Olympic cars on the Avto.Ru website is evidenced by the stickers “Fund for the Support of Russian Olympians”.

Recall that the gold medalists (31 people) received X5 crossovers worth from 7.19 million rubles as a gift, and the owners of silver and bronze medals got a BMW X3 with various equipment for 5.77 million and 5.14 million rubles, respectively.

The first to be spotted online was the BMW X3 with the xDrive30d M Sport Plus, awarded for the silver medal. The car with a range of 80 km was put up for sale the next day after the presentation. The car has already gone to the new owner, who paid 5.1 million rubles.

Another gold medalist BMW X5 XDrive30d with M package is also on sale. The four-wheel drive car is equipped with a 3-liter diesel engine with a capacity of 249 hp. with. The M package includes 21-inch alloy wheels, air suspension, sports brakes, active cruise control and leather interior with four-zone climate control. The car managed to drive only 9 km on the roads.

The announcement of the sale was posted on the website by the official BMW dealer BaltAvtoTrade-M, from which it was probably bought. Its price is 8.2 million rubles.

Other Olympians are already enjoying the new machines. The winner of Tokyo 2020 in artistic gymnastics Nikita Nagorny even managed to earn a penalty for parking on the lawn. The Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling Musa Evloev decided to present the “presidential car” to his father. The athlete wrote about this on Instagram.