Salernitana Atalanta on September 18, how Miranchuk played, what foreign fans write about Miranchuk – September 18, 2021

On September 18, Oleksiy Miranchuk’s Atalanta met with Salernitana in the 4th round of the Italian championship. Before the game, Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini shared his opinion about Miranchuk. “He’s not a leading player, but he might be. He can contribute to the success of the team, we are working in that direction to make him grow and progress, ”said the 63-year-old specialist.

Having said these words, Gasperini released the Russian on the field of the Areca stadium from the first minutes. For Miranchuk, this was an important event: he first started at the start of Atalanta in two Serie A matches in a row. Lesha played 45 minutes, did not show effective actions and was replaced by Slovenian Josip Ilicic during the break. The first half ended with a score of 0: 0.

Sport24 – about how foreign twitter reacted to Miranchuk’s performance.

“I’m sorry, but Miranchuk again played an unconvincing match. I have been saying for a long time: players with qualities like Papu Gomez and Ilicic of the gold standard disappeared from Atalanta like water from the desert. We can only hope that Josip will recover, ”wrote a user under the nickname @al_nazairolima.

“Miranchuk makes decisions badly. It also does not show drive if we are talking about sudden accelerations. I have a conflicting opinion about him. I hope that at some point something will click and he will play, ”- the opinion of the user under the nickname @RationalArsenal.

“Miranchuk was the best in the first half (remember the heel he gave to Gosens), but he is still too far from getting into the game. Also, he is overlooked by his teammates. Most likely, it will be he who will pay off with a replacement for the unsuccessful first half, “wrote @AlbertoFarinone and was right.

And many, many more opinions on our legionnaire:

“Miranchuk does not stand up to criticism today. We need Pessina on the field. “

“Miranchuk is excellent ####### [занялся оральным сексом]”.

“I already lose my patience when I see Miranchuk’s game. I have the impression that Atalanta bought not Alexei, but his bad twin brother. “

“Atalanta’s Miranchuk is one of the dumbest players I’ve ever seen in Serie A. I’m sure he’ll have his stats improved by the end of the year – but whether he’s on or off the ball, his in-game IQ equals 3 “.

“Miranchuk is absent from the field, and Malinovsky is copying Miranchuk.”

“Miranchuk is an example of a wrong purchase. Instead of hiring someone who is good at beating, Atalanta has traditionally arranged a transfer at a low price. “