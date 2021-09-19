San Diego Comic Con: Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek confirmed to star in The Eternals

Hollywood stars confirmed their participation in the movie comic “The Eternals”

At the annual festival Comic conNow taking place in San Diego, Angelina Jolie, who has asked for help from Brad Pitt, has confirmed her participation in the upcoming movie “The Eternals” based on the Marvel comics. The fact that one of the most popular Hollywood actresses will become part of the MCU was rumored back in March this year.

With which of the stars is Angelina Jolie feuding, see in a short video:

So, 44-year-old Jolie appeared on the panel of the painting “The Eternals” along with her co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek. Pitt’s ex-wife appeared in an elegant black dress and classic pumps.

Angelina Jolie and Don Lee at Comic Con / Photo: Getty Images

“I’m so glad to be here! To be part of the Marvel Universe means to be eternal, it means to be a family. We have all read the script, now we know what our task is, so we will work long and hard,” said from the stage happy Angelina.

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek at Comic Con / Photo: Getty Images

Note that in the movie “Eternal” Jolie will play Tena. The film tells about a race of supermen who have to protect the Earth from the destroyers. The Eternals will world premiere in November 2020.

