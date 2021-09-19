Smaller than iPhone 13: The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be one of the most compact flagships. But for this you will have to sacrifice the battery.

The well-known Ice Universe insider has shared new data on future flagships of Samsung – the Galaxy S22 line.

Compact flagship

By According to him, the base Galaxy S22 will be the smallest flagship in Samsung assortment for last few years. Its dimensions will be slightly smaller than that of the new iPhone 13, with a screen diagonal of 6.06 inches.

But, it seems, for the sake of this, the smartphone will have to sacrifice autonomy. By insider information, Galaxy S22 will receive a battery with a capacity of 3700 mAh. For comparison, have its predecessor Galaxy S21 battery on 4000 mAh. The charging power will be 25 W, and here at older Galaxy S22 + models and Galaxy S22 Ultra will charge faster on 45 watts

The S22 battery has only 3700mAh. Yes, it’s true.

Ice Universe also announces that the S22 line adopts a new design style. The S22 Ultra’s screen ratio will change from 20: 9 to 19.3: 9, a the usable area will increase. “By appearance, believe me when you see the S22 Ultra, no other phones you like“, – promises an insider.

A source: @UniverseIce

