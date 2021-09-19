Social networks: Internet and media: Lenta.ru

AirPods wireless headphones can be used to eavesdrop on other people’s conversations. An unusual way of wiretapping was revealed by user Dalila Mouhib in a TikTok video.

The blogger said that to do this, in the phone settings menu, you need to go to the “Control Center” section and select the “Configure Element.” management “. The menu that appears must be scrolled to the very end and click on the blue “Hearing” icon. After that, an icon with an ear will appear in the “Control Center” menu, which opens with a swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen.

By clicking on it and connecting headphones to the device, you can eavesdrop on everything that happens around the iPhone, while being in another room. “So now you know you can spy on your boyfriend, spy on your friends. Do whatever you want with this information, ”the girl said.

