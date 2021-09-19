Synchronist Shishkina about the Russian national team: “We would run for 6 hours every day – and 90 minutes would seem like an easy warm-up to them. We have trainings for 10-11 hours “- Football

Three-time Olympic champion in synchronized swimming Alla Shishkina after meeting spoke with the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin about the training sessions of the footballers.

“Now is the time to compare with us, synchronized swimmers. For ten months of the year we are at the training camp, work and live at the base. Workouts last 10-11 hours daily. Naturally, I told Valery that the same should be done in football. But this, alas, will not work out in any way, which follows from Karpin’s answers. The players are not used to working so much, and if you give them such a load, then they are simply injured and there will be no sense from them.

Hearing about the two-hour classes of football players, I felt funny. But Valery Georgievich could train the guys for six hours – it can be seen from him that he is a fan of his business and wants to achieve results. But so far the players are not ready for this. And they would run for six hours every day – and 90 minutes of an official match would seem to them an easy warm-up.

The head coach of the national team did not deny the problems in our football. Realizing at the same time that the solutions are very difficult and in the near future it is simply unrealistic to reverse the situation. But Valery does what depends specifically on him at a particular place. I would say that he is in the same boat with the fans worried about the national team, and not sailing the other way in a lifeboat. I believe that Karpin will be able to lead Russia to the 2022 World Cup, ”Shishkina wrote in her column.