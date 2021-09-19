The Bitcoin network has increased scalability and privacy

Bitcoin Core 22.0 has been released on the Bitcoin network ahead of the Taproot update to enhance privacy and network scalability.

Bitcoin Developers presented version of Bitcoin Core 22.0. Key changes include support for Taproot, implementation of a graphical interface for working with hardware wallets, integration of I2P (Invisible Internet Project) for anonymous connection of nodes to the network (analogue of Tor).

The maximum number of keys for multisig wallets was also increased from 16 to 20, and work began with batch relaying of transactions between nodes.

About 100 people worked on the client for about eight months.

For the first time, the developers decided to abandon the zero at the beginning of the version name (22.0, not 0.22.0 according to the old pattern).

Launching Taproot Support

The Bitcoin Core 0.21.1 release already included activation logic for Taproot. Bitcoin Core 22.0 was the first major release to support the update itself. Taproot is considered the largest since Segregated Witness was activated in 2017.

“It is clear that Bitcoin Core 22.0 will fully validate the new Taproot rules. From the moment the update was activated in November, all Taproot transactions will be verified in accordance with the new protocol rules, ”said journalist Aaron van Wyrdum.

Privacy support

To hide IP addresses when connecting nodes, Bitcoin Core previously used the Tor network. Now we have our own solution to protect privacy.

The Invisible Internet Project (I2P) is a decentralized peer-to-peer network. It is overlay, persistent (disconnecting a node will not affect the functioning of the network) and anonymous. Encryption is used when transferring data between network nodes.

Improved hardware wallet support

Bitcoin Core implemented support for hardware wallets in version 0.18.0, released a few years ago. However, this was implemented through the command line interface.

Starting with version 0.20.0, a graphical interface (GUI) has appeared. However, users still had to perform some additional actions when signing transactions from the command line.

Bitcoin Core 22.0 was the first release of the popular client with full GUI support for hardware wallets. Now you can effortlessly pair software with devices from Ledger, Trezor, BitBox, KeepKey and Coldcard.

Previous release Bitcoin Core (v 0.21.0) took place in January 2021. It added support for Tor Network V3 addresses, descriptor wallets, bug fixes and performance improvements.