The Central Bank of Russia told why bitcoin is bad

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation believes that bitcoin is bought not for investment purposes, but for making anonymous payments

Bitcoin and other highly volatile cryptocurrencies are bought for illegal purposes. This opinion was expressed by the Director of the Department of Financial Monitoring and Currency Control of the Bank of Russia Ilya Yasinsky, writes Interfax. According to him, cryptocurrencies are not suitable for investments precisely because of the rapid price volatility.

“The main element of any cryptocurrency is absolute or relative anonymity. Why make anonymous payments? The first thought that comes to mind is to mediate some illegal goals, ”Yasinsky said.

This is the position of the Central Bank when it calls for increased verification of bank transfers, he added. Yasinsky acknowledged that regulatory pressure on cryptocurrencies contrary to their legal status of ownership can be confusing. However, he believes that the regulator’s excessive skepticism is justified taking into account the specifics of cryptocurrencies.

“The policy of the Bank of Russia at the present time is that we are categorically against the crypt,” he stressed.

Yasinsky’s comment comes after it became known that the Bank of Russia would not provide assistance in increasing the availability of investments in cryptocurrencies among unqualified investors.

We will remind, earlier the Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Sergey Shvetsov said that the regulator is “skeptical” about the idea of ​​buying cryptocurrencies for investment purposes. He also added that the Central Bank is working on the introduction of administrative and criminal liability for violating the circulation of cryptocurrencies. However, Shvetsov did not specify what kind of sanctions and what exactly the punishment could be.

Moreover, according to Shvetsov, the Central Bank has already begun to fight emotional purchases of cryptocurrencies. In particular, the regulator began to slow down bank transfers to cryptocurrency exchanges. On which ones, he did not clarify.

