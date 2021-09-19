The characteristics of the Microsoft Surface Go 3 tablet have become known / News / Overclockers.ua

For the next week, Microsoft has planned a presentation of a number of Surface devices, including the inexpensive Surface Go 3 tablet.



Microsoft Surface Go 2

Surface Go 3 is made in a case with dimensions of 245 x 175 x 8.3 mm and weighs 640 grams. The device is equipped with a 10.5-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels (aspect ratio 3: 2) and a contrast ratio of 1500: 1. The novelty works under the control of the Windows 11 Home operating system.

The “heart” of the tablet is the Intel Penitum Gold 6500Y processor (2 cores / 4 threads, 1.6 / 3.4 GHz) or Core i3-10100Y (2 cores / 4 threads, 1.3 / 3.9 GHz). Both CPUs belong to the 14nm Amber Lake-Y family and feature a 5W thermal package. The battery life reaches 13 hours.



The amount of RAM is 4 or 8 GB, and the disk subsystem is represented by a solid-state drive of 64 or 128 GB. The integrated video core UHD Graphics 615 is responsible for graphics processing. The tablet also has a Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.0 wireless module, cameras with a resolution of 8 MP (rear) and 5 MP (front) microSD slot, USB 3.2 Type-C port and combined 3.5mm audio jack.

In American retail, according to foreign colleagues, Microsoft Surface Go 3 can be purchased at a price of $ 399.

A source:

XDA Developers