The Elder Scrolls Online Becomes First Nvidia Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing Game

The multiplayer role-playing game The Elder Scrolls Online will soon receive support from Nvidia DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing). Unlike Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), whose task is reduced to image scaling, the new technology is more like traditional methods of anti-aliasing and is designed to improve the overall image quality.

“We are adding a new option for Nvidia DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing), using machine learning technology, but without a scaling element, at full resolution for fantastic quality anti-aliasing. On RTX maps, people are already running ESO at high fps, so the pure anti-aliasing option works great! ” told by Alex Tardiff (Alex Tardif), Chief Graphic Engineer at ZeniMax Online Studios.

Roughly speaking, DLAA is one of Nvidia’s DLSS modes, where the frame is taken as a basis at full screen resolution. Of course, the new technology will only be supported by GeForce RTX graphics cards, which have tensor cores for hardware acceleration of machine learning operations. Nvidia DLAA is coming to The Elder Scrolls Online this fall. We examined the features of the normal DLSS using the examples of Death Stranding and Crysis Remastered.