the film “Pretty Woman” could get a different name

The film “Pretty Woman” could have received a different title during production. The creators of the project shared a curious fact about everyone’s favorite comedy. The film was released in the 1990s and today is a classic of cinema.

Quotes of the main characters can often be found on the Internet, which make the audience nostalgic, but few people know that the final version of the film could be different from what exists today.

It was originally meant to be a dark, poignant drama about a heartless financier and drug addicted sex worker. However, later the script was redone to please IMDb. The resulting romance between Gere and Roberts was so good it became a classic.

In addition, as it turned out, “Pretty Woman” could have had a completely different name. Initially, the directors planned to call it “3000”, meaning the very 3 thousand dollars that Gere’s hero extended to the heroine Roberts so that she agreed to accompany him.

Later, directors and screenwriters decided to abandon this idea, considering it not entirely reasonable, but noticed that the scene with money is still central to the plot, according to CheatSheets.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova