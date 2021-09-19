Former Italy and national defender Marco Materazzi revealed what he told Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final, after which the Frenchman headbutted the Italian and was sent off.

– Probably, many are still tormented by the question, what did you say to Zidane in the World Cup final, after which he hit you with his head?

– In that game, I often held his jersey and he said that if I need it, I can pick it up after the match, to which I replied that I would rather prefer his sister.

– Ibrahimovic says that Zidane made you famous all over the world. And that without Zidane you would have remained an ordinary defender, which is known only in Italy.

– I would not listen to what Ibrahimovic says. I was more angry then that Zidane was supported by all the French, and my nation, the Italians, condemned me for this act. They were supposed to kiss the ground on which I walked. I scored the most important goal in the World Cup final and excluded their leader from the game. But instead of gratitude, I received only a stream of criticism, – said Materazzi on the air of the YouTube channel “Unseen Football”.

Recall that in the 2006 World Cup final, Zidane hit the Italian defender in the chest with his head, after which he was sent off the field.

