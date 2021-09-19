The match of the French championship was interrupted because of the fans who ran out onto the field :: Football :: RBC Sport

The incident occurred during a break in the match of the sixth round between Lens and Lille. As a result, the second half began with a delay of half an hour.

The start of the second half of the match of the sixth round of the French Football Championship between Lens and Lille was delayed by half an hour because of the fans. The meeting takes place at the Felix Bolar stadium in Lance.

The first half ended with the score 0: 0. When the teams left for a break, the home team’s fans ran out onto the pitch and tried to break through to the visiting sector.

It all started with an exchange of insults from the stands, then the fans started throwing various objects at each other, and then broke into the field. How informs L’Equipe, there were about 100 fans on the lawn. As a result, the police and stewards stopped and reassured them, several people were detained. The second half began with a delay of half an hour.

This is not the first scandal with fans this season of the French championship. The third round match between Nice and Marseille was interrupted because of the fans’ fight. Fans started throwing foreign objects on the field, a bottle of water hit Marseille player Dimitri Payet. He fell, got up quickly and threw the bottle back into the stands. As a result, the fans ran out onto the field and got into a fight with the players.

As a result, two points were removed from “Nice”, one of them was conditionally, Payet was conditionally disqualified for one match, the defender of “Marseille” Alvaro Gonzalez received a real suspension for two games. The meeting will be replayed on a neutral pitch with empty stands.

This was not the first time that Marseille players were hurt by the fans. At the end of the away match of the first round with Montpellier (3: 2), the fans started throwing foreign objects on the field, a bottle hit the head of Marseille player Valentin Rongier, who was warming up on the edge. The game was interrupted, the players left the field, but in the end they returned and finished the match.