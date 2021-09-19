the match with Severstal was held in Vladivostok (PHOTO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Friday, September 17, Admiral won the first victory of the season – over Severstal from Cherepovets – with a score of 4: 1. Prior to this meeting, the “sailors” were the only KHL team that did not win this championship. Two points taken in a difficult match helped the team from Vladivostok enter the top eight in the Vostok conference.

The first period was dictated by the guests, they spent more time in the attack, had more chances to score, but for the first break the teams left with the “steering wheel” on the scoreboard. The Admiral held out.

At the beginning of the second period, the Cherepovites got a great chance to open an account, earning a double majority, but as soon as Fedor Belyakov left the penalty box, the puck visited Severstal’s goal. Dmitry Sayustov ran away one-on-one with the guests’ goalkeeper Dmitry Shugaev and outplayed the goalkeeper – 1: 0!

And five minutes later, having once again stood in the minority, “Admiral” distinguished himself again. After the defender’s mistake, Andrei Obidin received the puck, gave a fantastic pass to Dmitry Lugin, who scored his first goal of the season.

At the beginning of the third period, “Admiral” further increased the advantage. Evgeny Grachev worked well on finishing and actually sent the puck into an empty corner of the goal.

Ten minutes before the final siren, Joonas Nättinen nevertheless played one goal. Five minutes later, Severstal earned the majority and changed the goalkeeper to the sixth field player. But in the game “6 on 4” the guests did not manage to reduce the advantage of “Admiral” – on the contrary, the Primorians put a fat point in this meeting, when Libor Shulak threw the fourth puck into the empty net.

“The hardest game in this short segment,” noted after the end of the match head coach of “Admiral” Alexander Andrievsky… – We started well, it was clear that the guys were eager to win the first victory, but from the 14th minute nothing came out. It’s good that we survived in the minority. Luck turned to face us: the first two goals were scored due to gross errors of the opponent, then it was easier. “

Severstal mentor Andrey Razin, who once headed the coaching staff of the team from Vladivostok, said that he would not sprinkle ashes on his head because of this defeat.

“I will not blame the team for the defeat. The team played well, despite the score, and in the second and third periods, in principle, they had the initiative. In hockey, the one who scores the goals wins. Unfortunately, having so many opportunities, we did not score goals. The goalkeeper was catching the opponent today, and he also gave one passes to zero. I thought that at the end he would also score into the empty ones. <…> Life goes on. The team has a game. Unfortunately, all this is “not seen.” Most fans are looking at the result. This is true. We will get out of this situation, ”Razin said.

On Monday, September 20, Admiral will play the last game of this home series against Metallurg Magnitogorsk. The meeting starts at 19:30.

Admiral (Vladivostok) – Severstal (Cherepovets) – 4: 1 (0: 0, 2: 0, 2: 1)

26:07 – Sayustov – 1: 0.

31:27 – Lugin – 2: 0.

45:50 – Grachev (Khamidullin, Lugin) – 3: 0.

49:05 – Nyattinen (Stenqvist, Rykov) – 3: 1.

55:20 – Shulak (men., P.v.) – 4: 1.

Goalkeepers: Serebryakov – Shugaev (54: 36–55: 20, 55: 45–56: 32).

Fine: 17 – 9.

Throws: 31 (5 + 12 + 14) – 28 (11 + 7 + 10).

Judges: Ansons, Romasko.