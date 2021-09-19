The Moscow Hockey Federation reacted to the scandal with the drunk referee :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The chief refereeing specialist of the federation Igor Svetilov said that the referee, who was filmed drunk during the match of children’s teams, will no longer work

Chief refereeing specialist of the Moscow Ice Hockey Federation Igor Svetilov reacted to the incident with a drunk referee at a children’s hockey tournament.

“In all likelihood, this judge was drunk. They called me, I came urgently, because everything could not end very well, because the second referee Nikita Babinsev is quite young. For the first time in 20 years I have encountered such a thing, our team is normal. The entire team of FHM judges is at a loss how this could have happened, “Svetilov told the Championship.

On Sunday, the Telegram channel Baza published a video from the Moscow Cup match among teams born in 2011 between Kharlamov Academy and Spartak-Sporttech. It shows how the referee was uncertainly on his feet, he was shaken, as a result of which he fell on the ice several times.

Svetilov noted that he would not name the referee, but he would no longer work at the matches. “The younger generation, the boy was left without a mother at an early age, perhaps this situation affected his upbringing. He miscalculated his capabilities a little, I talked to him why this happened, ”Svetilov said.

According to him, it was impossible to understand that the referee was in such a state until he went on the ice. “His brother is judging us, I talked to him. He, too, cannot understand how this happened, ”concluded Svetilov.