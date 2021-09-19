The oldest active NHL hockey player moved to the Islanders :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

Slovak defender Zdeno Hara has returned to the team where he started his NHL career. The term of the agreement with the 44-year-old player will be one year

Slovak defender Zdeno Hara has negotiated a contract with NHL New York Islanders. This was reported on the league’s website.

The term of the agreement with the 44-year-old hockey player is designed for one year. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hara began his NHL career with the Islanders. In 1996, the New York club picked him in the third round of the pick, overall 56th. He also played in the NHL for Ottawa, Boston and Washington.

Hara is the oldest of the current NHL players. Among the field players in the history of the league, only three went on the ice when they were older than the Slovak – Gordy Howe (52 years and 11 days, 1980), Chris Chelios (48 years and 71 days, 2010) and Jaromir Jagr (45 years and 319 days, 2017).

In total, Hara spent 23 seasons in the NHL, in which he scored 666 (207 + 459) points in 1608 matches. In 2011, with Boston, he won the Stanley Cup, and in 2009 he received the James Norris Trophy for the best defender of the season in the NHL. As part of the Slovak national team, he twice became the silver medalist of the world championships (2000, 2012).