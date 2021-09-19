The world champion noted the courage of Kuzmina in the gymnastics scandal at the Olympic Games :: Others :: RBC Sport

Yana Batyrshina believes that the head of the FIG technical committee, whose candidacy the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics withdrew from the elections, acted unreasonably boldly, although she knew that she could lose her job and return to Russia without honors

Yana Batyrshina, five-time world champion in rhythmic gymnastics, believes that the head of the technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Natalia Kuzmina acted very bravely during the situation with the scandalous refereeing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“I thought all the time that the judges are independent, despite the fact that they represent some country. And that Kuzmina would not lose anything if she, as the head of the technical committee, could revise the assessments again, carefully. She is, of course, a brave woman, ”Batyrshina told !.

Russia removed Kuzmina from the FIG elections after the scandal at the Olympics



“To know that your candidacy will be withdrawn, you will lose your job and will be in Russia without honors, you will retire with such an unpleasant story behind you – this, of course, is a very brave act on the part of Kuzmina. Unreasonably brave, I would say, ”added Batyrshina.

On Sunday, the head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG) Irina Viner-Usmanova said that the VFHG withdrew Kuzmina’s candidacy from the elections for the post of head of the FIG technical committee. The FIG Congress will be held in Antalya, Turkey from 5 to 7 November. The elections of the organization’s leadership will be held there, the composition of commissions and technical committees will be formed.

Kuzmina was at the center of the refereeing scandal at the Tokyo Olympics. In the individual all-around, Dina Averina won a silver medal. For the first time since 1996, Russia was left without Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics. The Israeli woman Lina Ashram won, despite a gross mistake – the loss of an object. After the competition, the Russian side spoke about dishonest refereeing and filed a protest.

In response, the technical committee headed by Kuzmina said that he did not find mistakes or signs of bias in refereeing the Olympic tournament. Russia did not agree with such conclusions and is going to file another protest.