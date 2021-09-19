Top 3 Polkadot Blockchain Tokens This Week | Blockchain24

Here are 3 of the best Polkadot blockchain tokens of this week

Celer Network (CELR)

CELR is a well-designed Layer 2 scaling solution that handles off-chain transactions. In addition, the Celer platform enables fast, easy and secure offline payments and smart contracts.

The Polkadot Ecosystem Project was one of the first to use the Substrate platform. In addition, the creators of the network envisioned maximizing the potential of the blockchain and transforming Dapps into more efficient and productive results.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Celer Network price today is $ 0.116697 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 295,777,395.

PolkaDomain (NAME)

PolkaDomain is a decentralized domain and NFT marketplace based on Polkadot. Protected by the Polkadot network, Polka.Domain aims to integrate cryptographic addresses into a decentralized domain while maintaining user privacy and giving end users ownership of their data and resources.

According to CoinMarketCap, the PolkaDomain price today is $ 0.343995 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7,434.48.

Aleph.im (ALEPH)

Aleph.im is an open source cross-chain network that includes a decentralized database that includes file storage, computing, and a decentralized identification (DID) framework. Aleph.im’s main mission is to help decentralized applications and protocols decouple the centralized parts of their stack, achieving a fully decentralized architecture. You can think of aleph.im as a decentralized AWS or firebase. Aleph.im is focused on expanding the DeFi ecosystem.

According to CoinMarketCap, Aleph.im is priced today at $ 0.507474 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2,699,887.