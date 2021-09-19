Toto Wolff: Russell is important to set up correctly

Although George Russell has not yet moved to Mercedes, Toto Wolff, the leader of the championship team, is already thinking about how to avoid repeating the difficulties in relations between partners, because at one time this did not affect the atmosphere in the team in the best way.

The period when Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg played for Mercedes, on the one hand, was more than successful, on the other, it was more than once accompanied by collisions on the track – this was the case in Spa in 2014, in Barcelona and Spielberg in 2016. And now Wolff intends to act proactively to prevent stressful situations from arising.

“George has proven that he deserves a place behind the wheel of the best car, and now we need to properly prepare him for the Mercedes situation,” said Wolff. – The level of pressure will be much higher, Russell will have an incredibly strong team-mate who holds the main Formula 1 records, so it is important to set up George correctly.

We have already seen in the past when the situation got out of control – I think the team still had little understanding of how things could develop. Now we are already better prepared for this, but Russell aspires to become the world champion, and Lewis has the same ambitions. In general, all this requires some calibration.

At the same time, we must respect the aspirations of George, because it is clear that we would not put a driver behind the wheel of our car, who has no desire to really compete with his partner, to win races and championships.

I can imagine myself in his place, so I try to discuss with him how to act so that the team continues to move forward – he is a very smart person and understands what this is about. “

Speaking about the tasks for 2022, when Formula 1 will switch to the next generation cars, Wolff stressed: “I think it will be fine for us if our car allows us to compete in the top three and claim victories. We have always had such ambitions, and if we have a car with which we can enter into a dispute for the title, then it is clear that George will have exactly the same technique as Lewis. “