trilogy discounts up to 67%

Discounts have started on Steam for all three parts of the “final” edition of the cult Mafia – for a remake of the first part, as well as for remasters of the second and third parts. The games are discounted from 40% to 67%.

Mafia: Definitive Edition

A remake of the cult game, recreated from scratch. Build a mafioso career during the Prohibition era. After a chance meeting with the mafia, taxi driver Tommy Angelo finds himself in the world of organized crime. At first, he is wary of the Salieri crime family, but big money changes his attitude …

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

The game was released in HD resolution. Become a gangster in the golden era of organized crime. To pay off his father’s debts, the war hero Vito Scaletta contacts the mafia. He works with his buddy Joe. By committing crimes, he earns more and more authority in the criminal family.

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

When the black mafia, which became Lincoln Clay’s adopted family, was betrayed and destroyed by Italian gangsters, Lincoln created a new family on its ruins – in order to take terrible revenge on the murderers of his friends.

If you decide to add to your collection at once for all parts of the crime story, then when buying a trilogy you can save 45%.

The sale of the series will last until September 30 inclusive.