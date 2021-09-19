Tuchel on disrupting Kane’s transfer to Man City: “I thought he would switch, but I’m happy he stayed” – Football

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel shared his thoughts on Tottenham striker Harry Kane’s failed move to Manchester City.

“I thought it was going to happen. I was not afraid – if this happened, I would be very interested in how it could change the style of play of Manchester City.

We are not afraid of anyone. We host any team – Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool – they are strong like no other in this league. They have strong, strong lineups. It’s okay that those you are competing with are competing for the best players.

I thought this was going to happen. On the other hand, I was happy that he stayed because it is good that in football there are people who play for only one club in the league.

Harry Kane is Tottenham, and even for me – I obviously have nothing to do with Tottenham, I have never worked for them. But if you think of Tottenham in the last decade, you think of Harry Kane. It’s very, very cool.

When you think about [Лионеле] Messi, you immediately think of Barcelona, ​​and it is very difficult to imagine that he is now playing for another club. It’s the same with Harry Kane.

From this point of view, I was happy because I love that things like this still happen. It’s also nice that Romelu [Лукаку] returned to Chelsea. Some things go well and shouldn’t change, ”Tuchel said.