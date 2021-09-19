UFC Vegas 37 Review: Arman Tsarukyan KOs Christos Giagos, Anthony Smith Defeats Ryan Spann (video)

UFC Vegas 37 ended with a duel between light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. The fight ended after the fourth minute of the first round – the former contender for the belt strangled Spann and won the third early victory in a row (all – in the first five minutes).

In the main duel, Moldovan fighter Ion Cucelaba defeated American Devin Clark by unanimous decision. By the end of the fight, Kutselaba knocked out several of Clark’s teeth. The Moldovan closed a series of three fights without victories: the previous fight with Dustin Jacoby ended in a draw, and earlier he lost twice ahead of schedule to Magomed Ankalaev.

Russian fighter of Armenian origin Arman Tsarukyan knocked out Greek Christos Giagos in the first round and won the UFC for the fourth time in a row. It took Tsarukyan just over two minutes to knock Giagos down and then finish him off with finishing moves.

There were several knockouts at UFC Vegas 37, but the most powerful was Nate Maness, who knocked out Tony Gravely. After hitting Manessa Gravely fell to the canvas with a delay of a couple of seconds.

All UFC Vegas 37 Results

Anthony Smith – Ryan Spann (1st round; rear-grab choke)

– Ryan Spann (1st round; rear-grab choke) Ion Cucelaba – Devin Clark (unanimous decision; 30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

– Devin Clark (unanimous decision; 30-26, 29-27, 29-27) Arian Lipsky – Mendy Bom (unanimous decision; 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

– Mendy Bom (unanimous decision; 30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Arman Tsarukyan – Christos Giagos (1st round, TKO)

– Christos Giagos (1st round, TKO) Nate Maness – Tony Gravely (2nd round TKO)

– Tony Gravely (2nd round TKO) Joaquin Buckley – Antonio Arroyo (3rd round, KO)

– Antonio Arroyo (3rd round, KO) Tafon Nchukvi – Mike Rodriguez (unanimous decision; 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

– Mike Rodriguez (unanimous decision; 30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Raquel Pennington – Penny Kianzad (unanimous decision; 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

– Penny Kianzad (unanimous decision; 29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Zhu Rong – Brandon Jenkins (3rd round TKO)

– Brandon Jenkins (3rd round TKO) Montel jackson – J.P. Bice (unanimous decision; 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

– J.P. Bice (unanimous decision; 30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Erin Blanchfield – Sarah Alpar (unanimous decision; 30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

– Sarah Alpar (unanimous decision; 30-25, 30-25, 30-26) Carlton Harris – Impa Kasanganai (1st round, TKO)

– Impa Kasanganai (1st round, TKO) Gustavo Lopez – Hei Lee Alateng (draw, 28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

– Hei Lee Alateng (draw, 28-28, 28-28, 28-28) Hannah Goldie – Emily Whitmere (1st round; arm submission)

