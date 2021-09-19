“Under Tedesco there was at least discipline, now there is nothing at all. Vitoria must be given more time “, Kechinov reports about Spartak – Football

Former Spartak midfielder Valeriy Kechinov spoke out after the defeat of the red and whites to Legia (0: 1) in the Europa League match.

– Ahead of some kind of emptiness. We do not really create or hammer anything. Everything is very strained. Such a game cannot please the fans.

– Maybe it’s time to part with Vitoria?

– The footballers remained the same. But I cannot say that under Tedesco they showed some kind of beautiful football. However, there was at least discipline. Due to her, they achieved the result. And now there is nothing at all. However, I think it’s too early to clean up the coach. We must give him more time. At least until the end of the first round. And there already draw conclusions.

Now to start another restructuring? No, it’s risky. Well, judge for yourself, how many coaches have changed recently … And again, to distort everything? You need to find a specialist who would fit Spartak, get to the point with him. Where is the guarantee?

The whole team is not playing up to the mark. It’s a mystery to me what happened to Larsson. Last season he scored, brought the necessary points. And in this championship – silence on his part. Previously, he at least hit the target, but now he hits only in the stands … There is no courage, the players have no drive. This is what catches your eye.

– So, maybe they don’t want to fight for the coach?

– No I do not think so. They are all professionals. After all, then play for yourself, for your name, reputation!

– Promes is trying, but is his time already gone?

– Yes. He only vaguely resembles that Promes, who played for us in the championship season. It seems to be giving all the best, but the ease has disappeared somewhere. Previously, he alone could decide the outcome of the meeting, hitting from afar, hitting. Yes, I scored against Khimki in the last round, but it turned out that this was just an episode so far.

It seems that there are people in the team who can take on leadership functions, but for some reason no one does this, ” Kechinov said.

Vitoria returns to Spartak the throws and pressing (created more Legia), but the defensive play is a failure