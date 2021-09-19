Valencia – Real Madrid. Forecast and bet for 2.45 / Football predictions

Valencia will play at home with Real Madrid in the 5th round of the Spanish Championship. The match will take place on September 19, beginning at 22:00 Moscow time. Valencia – Real: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Valencia

Valencia surprisingly cheerfully started in the new season of Lal League. In the first three rounds, the Bats scored seven points.

Valencia won two home wins last month, over Getafe and Alaves, scoring four goals in total and never conceding. At the same time, it is interesting that in the game against Getafe, Jose Bordalas’s team remained in the minority already in the third minute.

The team had another success in September, when it defeated Osasuna on the road (4: 1), thanks to which it took the second place, yielding to the upcoming opponent in terms of the number of goals scored.

The only away meeting at the moment against Granada ended in a 1: 1 draw. Valencia played a few minutes before the final whistle.

“Real”

“Real” at the end of the summer made incredible efforts to acquire Kilian Mbappé, but could not agree with the owners of Paris Saint-Germain. PSG refused the € 180 million offered by Madrid.

As a result, Real Madrid limited themselves to the transfer of the talented Rennes midfielder Eduardo Kamaving, who, however, could immediately become an important player in Carlo Ancelotti’s system.

Contrary to doubts, the royal club has successfully started in the new season. After four rounds, Ancelotti’s team has 10 points. Real Madrid defeated Alaves, defeated Betis, drew with Levante and defeated Celta.

This week, Creamy took another win. In the first round of the Champions League group stage, they managed to cope with Inter (1: 0) in a difficult match.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers naturally consider guests to be the favorite, the odds for which are equal to 1.91.

The home team’s success is estimated at 3.80, while the draw is estimated at 3.75.

Our forecast and bid – both teams will score without a draw in 2.45.