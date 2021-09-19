Video of an outspoken simulation of Manchester City defender Kancelou against Southampton

Yesterday, Saturday, September 18, at the Etihad Stadium (City of Manchester) in the 5th round of the English Premier League, Manchester City hosted Southampton. The meeting ended without goals scored – 0: 0.

In the 50th minute of the match, 27-year-old Portuguese full-back Manchester City João Canselo ran into the opponent’s penalty area and tried to earn a penalty, showing the referee a bright fall without any contact with the players of the “saints”.

A video of the Kanselu simulation is available at the Championship.

The meeting was served by a referee team led by Jonathan Moss. He was assisted by assistants Mark Perry and Tim Wood. The reserve referee is Peter Banks.

After five rounds, “Manchester City” is in 2nd place in the standings of the English Premier League with 10 points in the asset. Southampton (4) – in 15th place.

In the sixth round of the English Premier League, Manchester City will play Chelsea away, while Southampton will host Wolverhampton. The first meeting will take place on 25 September and the second on 26 September.