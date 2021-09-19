VTB United League Super Cup: CSKA beat Zenit in the final

The result of the final of the VTB United League Super Cup could well have been different, if not for the injury of Shabazz Napier.

CSKA beat Zenit (81:73) and became the owner of the first VTB United League Super Cup in history. The most productive among the winners was Will Cliburn (18 points), Zenit showed the best performance Billy Baron (17 points). In the match for the third place, UNICS beat Lokomotiv-Kuban (84:70).

The Super Cup is an unofficial tournament, but the situation should change in a year. VTB United League President Sergey Kushchenko made it clear that from next season the competition will have an official status. In any case, we can say that the 2021/2022 season in Russian basketball has started. There was a real fight on the court, nothing like the preseason tournaments, where CSKA and Zenit exchanged victories.





CSKA is coming to its senses. “Zenith” will quickly extinguish the agility of the army?

Zenit defeated CSKA (100: 73) at the home Cup of Kondrashin and Belov. CSKA took revenge on the blue-white-blue (75:64) during the pre-season tournament in Cyprus. It was too early to draw global conclusions on these meetings, but Zenit’s strength cannot be denied. Command Javier Pascual has strengthened well and is determined to at least repeat the result of last season with the release of the Euroleague playoffs. Zenit aims to break CSKA’s hegemony in the VTB United League.

The Super Cup is a good opportunity for Zenit to declare the seriousness of their ambitions. However, the blue-white-blue are not very lucky. Already in the first minute, Zenit’s point guard got an ankle injury Shabazz Napier, who was taken by the arm into the locker room. The day before, Napier scored 33 points in the Super Cup semi-final with UNICS (83:76). A strong backcourt player who can upgrade to Kevin Pangos, who left for the NBA.

Obviously, for Zenit, the loss of Napier was an unpleasant surprise. The attack of the team from St. Petersburg did not work in the first quarter – 10:21. In the second ten minutes, Pascual managed to rebuild the team’s game. They left for the break with the score 34:29 in favor of CSKA. The intrigue remained for the second half, but the loss of Napier was a serious blow for Zenit, which made it much easier to achieve a positive result for the army team.





“Best match of the season!” CSKA and Zenit staged an amazing thriller

CSKA looked more confident in the third quarter. About 90% of the game segment, the army team kept the lead of 7-12 points, not allowing Zenit to reduce the gap to at least two possessions. Alexey Shved, Will Cliburn, Gabriel Lundberg, Marius Grigonis, Nikola Milutinov responded to the effective actions of Jordan Loyd, Sergey Karasev, Jordan Mickey and Alex Poytress in the army team. As a result – 59:50 in favor of CSKA in three quarters.

Unfortunately, in the fourth ten minutes, the most memorable moment was the short-lived problem with lighting at the VTB Arena – Dynamo Central Stadium named after Lev Yashin. “Zenith” was unable to bring the matter to a tense ending. Yes, a couple of times we managed to reduce the gap to 5-6 points in a little over three minutes before the final siren, but the army team in the next attack differed in effective actions and increased the gap. In general, CSKA kept the opponent at a decent distance and calmly brought the matter to victory – 81:73.





CSKA is the champion of Russia for the 18th time in a row. Finally, there is a force that can overthrow the army

Zenit had a real chance to finally upset CSKA in a tournament with a fairly high significance. Napier’s injury definitely affected the course of the game. It is not a fact that the presence of Shabazz on the floor would have brought Zenit victory, but the life of Dimitris Itoudis’s team would obviously be more difficult. We hope to see great intrigue in the next duel between CSKA and Zenit. It wasn’t too long to wait. On October 12, the army team in Moscow will host the blue-white-blue in the Euroleague regular championship match.