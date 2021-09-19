“We have mini-football at a certain level, and Karpin’s team will face the same disappointment as it was at Euro.”

Former coach of the Russian national mini-football team Evgeny Lovchev commented on the team’s exit to the 1/8 finals of the World Cup.

– Will Karpin be able to achieve the same result with his team as the futsal team today?

– No. Everything is easier in futsal. The point is that we have mini-football at a certain level. In general, Brazilians, Spaniards, Italians and Russians played well in the world. We have a pretty decent championship, good football players are brought up. And in big football in our country, practically no one is involved in children’s and youth football: they spend all the money there, and there are no good players coming out of there. That’s why say that Karpin’s team can break through [на чемпионат мира — 2022], it is forbidden… Then she will face the same disappointment as at the European Championship. We do not have footballers for good football with a Russian passport. You shouldn’t pin your hopes on them…

Earlier, the Russian national mini-football team beat Guatemala and reached the 1/8 finals of the world championship from the first place. The rival of the Russians will be determined later.

The FIFA World Cup will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar. After six rounds, Valery Karpin’s team with 13 points is in 2nd place in qualifying group H, lagging behind Croatia in goal difference.

