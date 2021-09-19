What can you find out about the owner of a Wi-Fi network by connecting to it. For example, his password

Almost everyone gave their home Wi-Fi password to other people – guests or even neighbors if their network had problems.

At the same time, the connection to the network is the ability to get a lot of data about the router and the devices connected to them.

We figured out what you can find out about the owner of a Wi-Fi network if your device has connected to it at least once.

1. You can find out the password from the network



The Wi-Fi password can be found in the computer settings.

If the owner of the device once connected to Wi-Fi from a computer, he can learn the password from the network again.

If your device is connected to a network and is within its coverage area, you can find out the password in a few simple steps.

On macOS: Open the Keychain Access app and go to System -> the network we want. Check the box next to “Show password” and enter your own from iCloud. The password will appear in the line on the right.

On Windows: Find the network icon in the control panel, right-click on it and select “Network and Internet Settings”. Here you need to select “Configure adapter parameters”. Now you need to right-click on the wireless connection and select “Status”. Next, click on “Wireless Properties” and go to the “Security” tab. Check the box “Display entered characters” and you will see the access password.

If you are no longer connected to the network, but he has previously connected to it, then this is also solvable. True, the situation is a little more complicated, you have to deal with the command line.

How to do it on Windows: Launch Command Prompt using the Win + R keyboard shortcut. Type cmd and press Enter. Next, enter the command netsh wlan show profiles and press Enter again. After that, you will see all the networks for which passwords are saved in the system.

2. You can go to the router settings



We go into the settings of the router and see the data on the connected devices.

If a person connected to your network types the address of your router in the address bar of the browser, he will open a window asking for a password and login to access the settings.

If you enter them, then he will receive basic data about the router and connected devices. The problem is that the address of the personal account, login and password for routers are almost always the same.

And, if you have not changed them, then by default, then the address of the router is often 192.168.1.1, 192.168.2.1 or 192.168.178.1. Login and password are admin and admin.

Here you can find the MAC address of the router, which is used to determine its location. And in the “Connected devices” section, you can find the IP and MAC addresses of connected smartphones, laptops, TVs, robotic vacuum cleaners and all other devices.

Other actions are possible only if an attacker gained access to the router’s settings.

3. You can find out what devices are connected



We punch the manufacturer of devices connected to the Wi-Fi network.

The MAC address is unique for each device. It contains information that allows you to identify the manufacturer.

You can define it in databases, for example, at 2ip.ua. Enter the Mac address in the search bar, get the manufacturer.

At the same time, it is impossible to find out the type and model of the device. Therefore, the attacker will not understand whether it is a laptop or a robot vacuum cleaner.

That’s all, and you just won’t be able to intercept traffic.

All devices connected to the same router can access each other. At the same time, by default on devices, file sharing over the network is password protected, and it is simply impossible to get remote access to them.

Even if a person is connected to your network, it is almost impossible to monitor your actions or steal passwords stored in the cache. It’s realistic to do this, but this requires specialized software and hacking skills.

Therefore, the only thing that should be done for greater security is to change the default login and password of the router. Then a third-party user will not have access to the MAC addresses of the devices and will not know their manufacturers.

This data leak is also not scary. It is much more important just to know that no one will go into the settings of the router.

