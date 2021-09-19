What THQ Nordic is Preparing: Talking about Jagged Alliance 3

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the publishing house THQ Nordic organized a presentation for journalists, announcing three new projects at once. One of them was a parody game Jagged alliance 3…

Many players in the post-Soviet space still fondly recall a series of tactical games Jagged alliance… However, due to the leapfrog with copyrights, the franchise was pretty battered.

Suffice it to say that at one time a domestic company GFI Russia should have released Jagged Alliance 3D, however at the last moment the publishing house Strategy first took away the license. As a result, “JAZZ: Employment“. In the future, the situation did not get better, and as a result, the rights to the Jagged Alliance ended up with THQ Nordic, which decided to take a responsible approach to restoring the franchise’s reputation.

The development of Jagged Alliance 3 is entrusted to the Bulgarian studio Haemimont Games, which became famous for games like Victor Vran, Tropico 3-5, Imperium Romanum, Surviving Mars etc. As it turned out, the developers were full of Jagged Alliance fans.

So what is Jagged Alliance 3? Events unfold in a fictional country Grand Chienfacing a political crisis. The local president was kidnapped by representatives of the group “Legion“so his family turned to an influential corporation for help.”Adonis“.

The player takes control of a detachment of mercenaries, who will have to figure out what is happening on the spot. The developers said that in Jagged Alliance 3, a large world divided into sectors will be available for exploration.

Special emphasis is placed on dynamic events. So, enemies can try to recapture a sector controlled by the player. In addition, the dynamic change of weather conditions and the time of day have an impact.

Not only enemy soldiers, but also civilians can be on the map. You will also have to interact with several in-game factions.

In Jagged Alliance 3, a serious stake is placed on role-playing elements and freedom of action. The further development of events will be influenced by the decisions of the players themselves. At the same time, the developers decided to abandon the usual task diary. Instead, notes will appear that will encourage you to explore your surroundings.

The formation of the mercenary squad has not undergone major changes. Through the in-game computer, the player will be able to hire people of interest to him, each of whom has its own characteristics, a pumping system and even unique perks.

Haemimont Games cites a mercenary from the previous installments as an example, who constantly missed when shooting. However, he was a retired pro baseball player who could throw grenades across half a card.

Fan favorites will also return, including former Soviet Major Ivan Dolvich, who wears a hat with earflaps in the heat.

In terms of the gameplay itself, the developers will encourage creativity. The player will be able to customize the equipment and weapons of the wards, and also act stealthily.

The battles themselves take place in step-by-step mode. At the same time, what he saw strongly resembles Phoenix point and the modern version XCOM… In particular, at the presentation, we noticed the usual indicators of the effectiveness of shelters, as well as the ability to switch to aiming mode. However, it is too early to draw hasty conclusions.

The release date of Jagged Alliance 3 has not yet been disclosed, but the game will be released on PC.

