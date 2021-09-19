Who can replace Vitoria as head coach of Spartak

After the Legia fiasco, the resignation of the Portuguese specialist seems almost inevitable. It seems that now Vitoria can be saved only by a confident victory in the derby over CSKA. Online edition “Euro-football.Ru” assessed the likelihood of Rui Vitoria leaving and talks about the candidates for the post of the new head coach of Spartak.

At the end of the 2021/22 season, the red-whites will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the club. The fans expected that in the anniversary year Spartak would do everything to back up the significant date with a good result: the gold of the Russian championship and a worthy performance in the Champions League. However, after seven rounds, “Spartak” in the RPL takes only 9th place, and in the qualifying for the Champions League, the Moscow club flew out without a chance from Benfica and moved to the less status League of Europe. Vitoria found himself in a difficult situation – strong players were not bought for him, and the atmosphere in the club was unhealthy. Spartak’s game does not inspire optimism, while the result is needed here and now. It looks like the “red-whites” need another specialist to fulfill their goals. Who can change Vitoria?

Domenico Tedesco

The main contender for the position of Spartak’s mentor is Tedesco, who left Moscow just a few months ago. The main reason for leaving Domenico called family circumstances, but this was only one of the versions. Surprised that Domenico refused the Champions League and a good salary. Domenico has an excellent relationship with Fedun and Zarema, who still insists on bringing Tedesco back.

Other versions include a conflict with former sports director Dmitry Popov. The club had an unhealthy environment in which Tedesco was uncomfortable working. Now that Popov has left office, the German can return. But the version that Tedesco left Spartak in order to lead the Bundesliga team disappeared, because he continues to be unemployed.

Paulo Fonseca

At the end of last season, Roma fired Fonseca and replaced him with Jose Mourinho. Fonseca was successful at home in Braga, with which he reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Paulo proved himself quite well at Shakhtar, with whom he won three gold medals in the Ukrainian championship and advanced to the Champions League playoffs. With Roma, Fonseca reached the Europa League semifinals, but due to regular failures in Serie A in matches against direct competitors, the Wolves removed him from his post.

Fonseca was previously wooed by CSKA and Zenit. He could have ended up in “Spartak” a few months ago, but the parties did not agree on the terms of the contract. Surely now Fedun is ready to pay the Portuguese more than at the end of last season.

Stanislav Cherchesov

The former coach of the Russian national team Stanislav Cherchesov was also on the shortlist of the “red-whites”. This is another specialist who previously worked with Spartak. In 2006, Cherchesov came to the position of sports director, and the next year he was appointed head coach. That season, the “red-whites” lost the gold of the Russian championship to “Zenith”. The following year, Spartak disgraced itself in the derby with CSKA (1: 5) and the principled match in the Champions League with Dynamo Kiev (1: 4), which is why Cherchesov was dismissed. A lot of time has passed since that moment, and Cherchesov managed to work in several clubs and headed the Russian national team for five years.

Stanislav Salamovich is the specialist who can bring order to the club. With Cherchesov, Spartak would definitely have improved their discipline. Despite the fact that Zarema does not want to see Cherchesov in the role of head coach, this option cannot be discarded.

Vladislav AVRAMENKO