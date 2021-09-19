Two-time Olympic ice hockey champion Vyacheslav Fetisov commented on the situation with the drunk referee at the children’s hockey tournament during the match between the Kharlamov Academy and Spartak-Sporttech clubs.

– We are not even talking about the level of refereeing here, but about the level of culture, personalism and attitude to our work. This means that such people are taken away, who have neither responsibility nor understanding that a referee – especially in children’s competitions – is a very important person who should never give any doubt that he is honestly judging, but most importantly, that playing according to the rules has been basic for children since childhood. I think the Ice Hockey Federation will need to pay attention to this, engage in educational education, which is part of the education of our children and athletes. An ugly case in itself. We have enough problems in children’s hockey, and then there are such things. This is a reason to understand what is going on in this economy.

– Will this discredit our hockey?

“People like that are already doing it. The system must thus control and regulate what is happening. The system does not mean it. There is a positive point – this is the ability to understand what is happening. Why do such people appear in hockey, and especially in refereeing children’s tournaments?

The referee fell on the ice several times during a hockey game.

