“You, along with my father, were in the first place in my life.” Khabib turned to Zavurov

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov appealed to the president of the Eagle FC league, a Russian MMA fighter Shamil Zavurovwho had previously fought a farewell fight. The fight took place at the tournament in memory of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Shamil’s rival was the representative of Azerbaijan Nariman Abbasov, who won this confrontation.

“Thank you, brother, for everything. You were always there. Both my development as a person and my success in sports are directly related to you.

Alhamdulillah that Allah surrounded me with many worthy people who subsequently influenced me positively and are of great importance in my life. After all, the environment is of great importance, but you, along with your father, were in the first place. Head up, because everything is just beginning.

I sincerely congratulate Nariman Abbasov, this is sport, and the most important thing here is respect. Good luck to you, brother, you and your team are very worthy people, and I will always be happy to help you if you need my help. May the Almighty protect you all, ”Khabib wrote on his Instagram.

The photo can be viewed on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Instagram page.