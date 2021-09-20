49-year-old Jaromir Jagr scored a double in the match for Kladno after an injury

The star striker doesn’t even think about retirement. Maybe for the sake of the Olympics it is worth resuming a career in the national team?

“Play until 50? No, I am not going. Jagr is a special hockey player, a true legend. If he still played in the NHL, he would have come second in goals history. This is 100%, “- said recently the Russian captain of the” Washington ” Alexander Ovechkin.

Jagr really special to say the least. Even before the start of the new season in the Czech Republic, the local veteran said he felt obligated to continue playing for Kladno, although the 49-year-old striker admitted his skills are deteriorating as his 50th birthday approaches.

And it had to happen that the star forward was injured in a friendly match with Slavia (3: 2) on the eve of the new championship. The player was pushed hard into the side, after which it was quite logical that a scuffle ensued.

“I don’t feel very well. Head and shoulder bother. I don’t know if I’ll be ready for the start of the championship. It doesn’t look like it yet, but it may still change. Now you need to go to a physiotherapist and have your shoulder checked.

I watched the replay on the video. It was a one-on-one combat, and I was pushed aboard from behind. I was close to the side and could not defend myself in any way. I was also lucky that I managed to remove my head. If not, you would be driving me in a wheelchair right now. Well, I have problems with my shoulder.

It’s a shame when the players do not respect the opponent so much. Yes, hockey is a tough sport, and it should stay that way, that’s why they love it. But you cannot cross the dangerous line, and in my case it happened. You just can’t beat a player from behind when he is so close to the side, it’s very dangerous, “Jagr quoted Match TV.



It seemed that it was time to put an end to Jaromir’s career, and this injury could be fatal for an older hockey player. After such things, young guys do not always fully recover, let alone a 50-year-old man …

But Jagr is great because he never gives up and, thanks to his iron character, gets out even from the most powerful troubles. So, in the fourth round of the Czech Championship, Kladno was defeated in a meeting with the Liberec club.

In the middle of the first period when the score was 0: 1, it was Jaromir who was able to equalize the score. Yes, this puck did not help Kladno to win the first championship, but the goal factor itself speaks volumes. It seems that the attacker’s injuries and sores were blown away by the wind, and there is still more than enough powder in the flasks.





“I was lucky that I managed to remove my head. Otherwise, you would be driving me now in a wheelchair ”

However, the most interesting thing is that the famous hockey player did not even think to stop! After the first goal, Jagr continued to pleasantly surprise and scored a double in the Czech Extraliga championship match with the Litvinov club.

This time, the forward scored on the 39th (in the majority) and 46th minutes. Jagr scored the winning goal from the 38-year-old’s pass Tomas Plekanec – another legendary Czech. It should be noted that the total age of the first link in Kladno is 114 years. It also features a 27-year-old Nicholas Chapter… And you can’t even call these people pensioners and old people! They light up, be healthy, worse than any young animals.

It seems that Jaromir Jagr will not think about a well-deserved pension even at the age of 50. Moreover, another thought began to creep into my head. Maybe for the sake of the Olympics it is worth resuming a career in the national team and trying to become a two-time Olympic champion? We, of course, will root for the Russian national team, but for world hockey, Jagr’s return to the Czech national team would be a grandiose event. Think about it, Yardo!